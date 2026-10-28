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Home / Business / 48 Amrita researchers feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists list

48 Amrita researchers feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists list

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: Forty-eight researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have featured in the 2026 update of a global database of top-cited scientists published in the Elsevier Data Repository, according to figures compiled by the university.

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Based on citation data from Scopus, the database is widely referred to as the “World’s Top 2% Scientists” list. It assesses researchers’ citation impact across scientific disciplines, with separate categories for career-long and single-year performance.

Of the 48 Amrita researchers, 17 feature in the career-long category and 44 in the single-year category. Thirteen appear in both, taking the total number of individual researchers to 48.

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The researchers work across medicine, engineering, materials science, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications, energy and education. The 2026 edition assesses career-long citation impact up to the end of 2025, while the single-year category considers citations received during 2025.

Formally titled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators”, the database uses a composite citation score that accounts for factors including co-authorship and author positions. Selection includes researchers among the top 100,000 by the composite score or within the top 2% of their respective subfields.

Elsevier is a global publisher of scientific and academic research. Its Scopus database indexes research publications and tracks citations, providing the data used to assess researchers’ citation impact for the list. For more information, please visit https://www.amrita.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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