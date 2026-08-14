4amFresh Achieves Operational Profitability Within Nine Months of Pre-Seed Funding, Eyes Seed Funding

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: 4amFresh, India's first fresh grocery platform built around the promise of 'Made Today' freshness, today announced that it has achieved operational profitability just nine months after raising its INR 6 crore pre-seed round led by OTP Ventures and Gemba Capital in November 2025. The company has delivered exceptional early momentum, recording 50x growth over the past six months while building one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing fresh grocery businesses. Building on this performance, 4amFresh is now preparing to raise its seed funding round to accelerate technology, operations, customer acquisition and geographical expansion.

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Speaking about the company's growth journey, Sharath Parameswaran and Padmanabhan Balakrishnan, Co-Founders, 4amFresh, said, "India's fresh grocery market is estimated at over USD 300 billion, making it one of the largest fresh food markets globally. Achieving operational profitability within just nine months of our pre-seed round is more than a financial milestone. It validates the strength of our business model and the deep customer trust we have earned. Our first store became profitable within six months, with more than 75% of our revenue driven by repeat customers. Today, we process more than 1,100 orders every day, and our highest-value customer cohorts spend over INR 5,000 per month. These milestones give us the confidence that we will achieve our expansion targets ahead of schedule while continuing to build India's most trusted platform for truly fresh groceries.

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"We are now entering an accelerated phase of growth, with plans to raise our seed round, invest further in technology, strengthen our supply chain, deepen our presence across Bengaluru and expand into key metropolitan markets over the coming months. With a sharp focus on operational excellence and customer obsession, we are firmly on track to surpass an ARR of INR 100 crore and redefine how fresh groceries are delivered in urban India.", they further added.

The company has demonstrated remarkable traction since its launch, driven by strong customer retention and rapid operational execution. With rising consumer demand for fresher, more trustworthy food, 4amFresh expects to rapidly expand its footprint across Bengaluru before entering additional metropolitan markets.

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Founded in 2025, 4amFresh is redefining grocery retail by ensuring products reach consumers within 24 hours of being produced. The platform offers more than 300 products across grocery and kitchen consumables, including fresh dairy, breads and bakery products, flours, batters, organic staples, fruits and vegetables, kids' nutrition, pasta, pizza sauces and salsa dips. Amid growing consumer preference for fresher, less processed food, the company's first-of-its-kind 'Made Today' freshness model has witnessed strong demand, reflecting a broader shift towards transparent and trustworthy food choices.

The company differentiates itself through preservative-free products, 100% natural ingredients, bottled-on-order beverages, small-batch manufacturing and a technology-enabled supply chain that delivers the freshness consumers can trust. Today, 4amFresh serves more than 30,000 households across over 100 residential communities in Bengaluru's Sarjapur and Bellandur regions and has built a loyal customer base driven by quality, convenience and transparency.

Looking ahead, 4amFresh believes the Indian grocery market is entering a new phase where consumers increasingly prioritise freshness, transparency and quality over long shelf-life products. To support this shift, the company is building a trusted network of high-quality manufacturing partners while serving as the quality and freshness layer across the supply chain through rigorous quality standards, technology-driven operations and efficient last-mile delivery.

About 4amFresh

Founded in 2025, 4amFresh is India's first fresh grocery platform built around the promise of 'Made Today' freshness, delivering products to consumers within 24 hours of being produced. The company offers more than 300 products across categories such as dairy, bakery, flour, batters, organic staples, fruits and vegetables, kids' nutrition and kitchen essentials. Through technology-enabled operations, trusted manufacturing partnerships and a commitment to preservative-free, small-batch production, 4amFresh is creating a new standard for freshness, quality and transparency in grocery retail. The company currently serves more than 30,000 households across Bengaluru and is building the infrastructure to make fresh, trustworthy food accessible to millions of Indian consumers.

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