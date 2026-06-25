4um Launches Ideathon 2.0: A Global Conversation Challenge for the Next Generation of Thinkers

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 25: As social media continues to evolve, a growing number of students and young professionals are looking for spaces that encourage meaningful conversations rather than endless scrolling. Addressing this shift, 4um - www.4um.com , a community-driven discussion platform, has announced the launch of Ideathon 2.0, a global conversation challenge designed to bring together students, creators, and young thinkers from around the world.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional hackathons or pitch competitions that focus on building products, Ideathon 2.0 focuses on building perspectives. The initiative encourages participants to share ideas, engage in thoughtful discussions, and collaboratively explore solutions around some of the most important topics shaping the future.

Advertisement

The competition invites participants to discuss themes related to education, communities, technology, social media, and human connection. Rather than rewarding only the final idea, the program recognizes the value of critical thinking, open dialogue, constructive feedback, and collaborative idea development.

Participants are encouraged to post their ideas, engage respectfully with different viewpoints, and refine their thinking through meaningful discussions with fellow contributors. The goal is to create an environment where conversations help ideas evolve and where learning happens through interaction.

Advertisement

To encourage participation, Ideathon 2.0 offers cash prizes of $100 for the winner and $50 for the runner-up, along with recognition opportunities for highly engaged contributors.

The initiative is being hosted on 4um, a discussion-first social platform that aims to provide users with a space to share opinions, build communities, and participate in conversations that matter. The platform has been gaining traction among students, creators, and community-driven users who are seeking alternatives to traditional social networks focused primarily on content consumption.

According to the team behind 4um, the platform was created around a simple belief: meaningful conversations have the power to generate better ideas, stronger communities, and deeper connections.

Through features such as community groups, topic-based discussions, and collaborative conversations, 4um aims to give users more ownership over the discussions they participate in while encouraging respectful and open exchange of perspectives.

Building on the success of its earlier ideathon initiatives conducted in collaboration with student communities and educational institutions, Ideathon 2.0 represents the next phase of the platform's mission to create a global network of curious minds willing to think differently and engage constructively.

As discussions around the future of education, technology, and online communities become increasingly important, initiatives like Ideathon 2.0 seek to provide young people with an opportunity not only to share ideas but also to challenge assumptions, broaden perspectives, and contribute to meaningful dialogue.

Students, creators, and young professionals interested in participating can register, share their ideas, and join ongoing discussions through the 4um platform.

For more information, visit www.4um.com.

Or Download it from:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.whiteknight.forum&hl=en_IN

Apple - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/4um/id6505145871

About 4um

4um is a discussion-first social platform built for meaningful conversations, community building, and collaborative idea sharing. Designed for the next generation of internet users, the platform enables people to create groups, participate in discussions, exchange perspectives, and build communities around shared interests and ideas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)