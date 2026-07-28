5 Credit Profile Checks That Can Improve Financial Health

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: A healthy credit profile plays an important role in an individual's financial journey. It reflects how responsibly credit has been managed over time and may influence eligibility for various credit products, subject to the lender's criteria. Regularly reviewing a credit profile helps individuals understand their financial standing, identify potential issues and take timely corrective action.

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One of the easiest ways to assess overall credit health is by checking the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report, which brings together key details such as an individual's credit score, repayment history, credit utilisation, credit age and other credit-related information. Reviewing these insights regularly can help users monitor their credit health and work towards building a stronger credit profile.

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Why maintaining a healthy credit profile matters

A credit profile provides an overview of an individual's borrowing and repayment behaviour. Lenders may consider this information, along with other eligibility criteria, when evaluating applications for loans, credit cards and other credit products.

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A typical credit profile includes information such as:

- Credit score

- Repayment history

- Existing loans

- Credit card usage

- Credit enquiries

- Credit age

Monitoring these factors regularly helps individuals understand their credit health, identify areas that need attention and adopt better financial habits over time.

1. Monitor your credit score regularly

Knowing the current credit score is an important first step towards maintaining a healthy credit profile.

In India, credit scores generally range from 300 to 900, with higher scores typically reflecting stronger credit health. While lenders have their own eligibility criteria, maintaining a healthy credit score may improve eligibility for credit, along with factors such as income, repayment capacity and internal lending policies.

Individuals aiming for a good credit score in India should focus on responsible borrowing habits rather than quick fixes. Regularly checking the credit report allows users to monitor their credit score without affecting it and understand the factors that contribute to their overall credit health.

2. Stay consistent with repayments

Repayment history is one of the key factors that contributes to a healthy credit profile.

Missing EMIs or delaying credit card payments may negatively affect the credit score. Even after overdue amounts are cleared, repayment behaviour continues to remain part of an individual's credit history.

Simple habits that support timely repayments include:

- Setting up auto-debit instructions

- Paying EMIs before the due date

- Clearing at least the total amount due on credit cards

- Avoiding repeated late payments

Consistently making payments on time demonstrates responsible credit management and contributes to stronger credit health over time.

3. Keep credit utilisation under control

Credit utilisation refers to the percentage of the available credit limit that is currently being used.

Consistently high credit utilisation may indicate greater reliance on available credit and could influence a lender's assessment. Reducing outstanding balances and maintaining moderate credit utilisation can strengthen the overall credit profile.

4. Be selective when applying for new credit

Applying for several loans or credit cards within a short period can result in multiple hard enquiries.

While a single enquiry is generally not a concern, frequent credit applications over a short period may indicate a higher need for credit and could influence a lender's assessment.

To maintain a healthy credit profile, individuals should:

- Apply for credit only when required

- Avoid submitting multiple applications simultaneously

- Compare available credit options before applying

Being selective about new credit applications helps maintain a healthier credit profile over time.

5. Review your credit report for inaccuracies

A credit report may occasionally contain inaccuracies that should be reviewed and corrected promptly.

Reviewing the credit report regularly helps individuals identify discrepancies and initiate corrections wherever necessary.

How to check your credit score online

Checking a credit score online is quick and convenient with Bajaj Finance. Individuals can access their credit information by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page

Go to the official Bajaj Finance website and open the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page. Select the option to check the credit score.

Step 2: Verify the registered mobile number

Enter the registered mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Provide details such as name, PAN, date of birth, email address, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: Access the credit score

Once the verification is complete, the available credit score is displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the detailed credit report

Review the report to understand repayment history, active credit accounts, recent enquiries and other credit-related information. The report can also be downloaded for future reference.

Tips to maintain a healthy credit profile

Good financial habits that support long-term credit health include:

- Pay every EMI and credit card bill on time.

- Keep credit utilisation under control.

- Apply for new credit only when necessary.

- Maintain older credit accounts, wherever possible.

- Monitor the credit report periodically.

- Resolve report discrepancies promptly.

Building a stronger credit profile

Building and maintaining a healthy credit profile is an ongoing process rather than a one-time exercise. Regularly reviewing credit information, making timely repayments and using credit responsibly can help individuals stay financially prepared for future borrowing needs.

The credit report offers valuable insights into credit score, repayment history, credit utilisation, credit age and other important aspects of credit health. By monitoring these factors consistently, individuals can work towards achieving a good credit score and make more informed financial decisions.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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