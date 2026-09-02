5 Leaders Driving The Next Wave Of Growth

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New Delhi [India], September 2: As industries evolve at an unprecedented pace, a new generation of leaders is emerging to redefine how businesses grow, innovate and create lasting impact. From transforming traditional sectors to building future-ready enterprises, these visionaries are combining strategic thinking with bold execution. Here are five leaders driving the next wave of growth and shaping the opportunities that will define tomorrow.

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1. Parikshit Chopra | Founder, Influencer, Thought Leader (KDC Real Estate)

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In a real estate market shaped by evolving buyer preferences, expanding investment opportunities and an increasingly complex information landscape, making the right property decision often requires more than access to listings or market data. It requires perspective, objectivity and an advisor who understands both the market and the people navigating it. This is where Parikshit Chopra, Founder of KDC Real Estate, has built his distinctive position.

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With more than two decades of experience, Parikshit Chopra has advised over 300 clients across India and international markets, helping investors and end users evaluate opportunities through a lens that prioritises long-term value over short-term gains. His advisory philosophy combines data-driven market analysis with an understanding of consumer psychology, enabling clients to approach significant real estate decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

For Parikshit Chopra, real estate advisory is fundamentally about trust. His approach is anchored in transparency, honesty, integrity and unbiased counsel, with a strong emphasis on sustainable value creation. Rather than simply facilitating transactions, he focuses on understanding the larger objectives of his clients and aligning their property decisions with their financial and personal aspirations.

His interests in consumer psychology, neuro-linguistic programming, auto-suggestion and the subconscious mind have further shaped his perspective on decision-making and human behaviour. These dimensions complement his market expertise and contribute to an advisory style that looks beyond numbers to understand the motivations behind every investment.

An accomplished TEDx speaker and a recognised voice across digital and industry platforms, Parikshit Chopra was featured by Forbes India in January 2026 as an "Architect of Influence." He has also appeared on ET Now, cutting-edge podcasts and industry forums, sharing perspectives on real estate and decision-making.

At the heart of Parikshit Chopra's philosophy is a simple belief: customer delight and lifelong relationships are more valuable than short-term gains. In an industry driven by transactions, he is building his legacy around something more enduring--trust, informed decisions and relationships that stand the test of time.

2. Nirmal Kumar Jha |Founder, Baazigar Hospitality

At a time when India's restaurant and hospitality industry is navigating rising operating costs, changing consumer preferences and an increasingly competitive marketplace, building a successful food and nightlife brand requires far more than a good concept. It requires experience, resilience and the ability to understand what keeps customers coming back. Few hospitality professionals embody this journey better than Nirmal Jha.

With more than two decades of experience in hospitality, Jha has spent years understanding the pulse of urban consumers and creating spaces designed around food, entertainment and experiences. His association with the well-known 21 Shots brand in Gurugram became an important chapter in that journey, contributing to the evolution of the city's vibrant nightlife and F&B landscape.

Today, Jha is entering a new phase of his entrepreneurial journey. Moving beyond his previous association, he is bringing his accumulated operational knowledge, market understanding and brand-building experience to new hospitality ventures, including Baazigar and Rangrezz. Baazigar is already making its presence felt in the NCR market, reflecting Jha's continued focus on creating differentiated dining and entertainment experiences.

His new journey is also expanding into several upcoming brand launches, including Rampur Ka Laxman, Delhi Masala House and other concepts in the pipeline. These ventures reflect his approach of continually exploring new formats, cuisines and consumer experiences while building on the operational expertise accumulated over years in the industry.

What distinguishes Jha is not simply the number of years he has spent in hospitality, but his ability to evolve with the industry. In a sector where many concepts struggle to sustain momentum beyond their initial launch, his journey reflects the importance of consistency, adaptability and a deep understanding of the customer.

With several more projects expected to emerge under his leadership, Nirmal Jha represents a new generation of hospitality pioneers who are not merely opening restaurants, but building brands designed to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market.

3. Gagandeep Bagga | Shaping the Future of Hospitality Through Leadership, Training and Innovation.

With more than two decades of experience across hospitality operations, luxury service, beverage strategy and leadership development, Gagandeep Bagga has emerged as a multifaceted hospitality professional with a strong understanding of both the business and people dimensions of the industry. Currently associated with Mayfair, Matram and Cafe di Milano Radisson, under Rodish Hospitality, Bagga brings together operational expertise, training capabilities and a deep understanding of evolving consumer expectations.

His professional journey extends beyond conventional hospitality management. As a Corporate Trainer and hospitality mentor, Bagga focuses on developing service professionals, strengthening leadership capabilities and creating cultures centred around consistency, excellence and guest-centricity. His approach combines practical operational knowledge with contemporary training methodologies, helping hospitality teams adapt to an increasingly dynamic industry.

Bagga's expertise spans emerging beverage trends, consumer behaviour, luxury guest experiences, beverage program development and profitability, with particular interest in whisky, bourbon, agave spirits and craft cocktail culture. He also closely follows the evolving role of AI and technology in hospitality, exploring how innovation can enhance operations, personalisation and decision-making without compromising the human element of service.

Beyond day-to-day operations, Bagga advocates responsible beverage practices, sustainable hospitality and continuous talent development as critical pillars of the industry's future. His perspective reflects an understanding that successful hospitality is no longer defined merely by what is served, but by how intelligently brands understand, engage and retain their guests.

Through his leadership, training and industry insights, Gagandeep Bagga represents a new generation of hospitality professionals who are helping bridge operational excellence with innovation, knowledge and the evolving expectations of the modern guest.

4. Mohammed Shuaib | Building a Specialist Business Around India's Luxury Auto Aftermarket.

For Mohammed Shuaib, the luxury automobile business extends well beyond the cars themselves. His entrepreneurial focus is on the ecosystem that keeps premium vehicles moving--an often complex aftermarket where the availability, compatibility and quality of spare parts can be as important as the vehicle they belong to.

Based in Delhi's Daryaganj automotive hub, Shuaib is identified as the owner of Premium Automobiles, a business specialising in spare parts for luxury marques including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Range Rover. Its product portfolio spans headlights, body components, steering systems, sensors, suspension parts, interior components and other model-specific parts.

His association with MS International Luxury Auto Parts reflects a broader focus on creating a specialised destination for premium and luxury-car components. The business describes itself as having more than three decades of family legacy in the automotive industry and serves customers across Delhi-NCR and other parts of India. Its current catalogue includes parts for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Ferrari, Lexus and Volvo.

The opportunity Shuaib is pursuing sits at the intersection of traditional automotive expertise and modern commerce. A large, searchable inventory and nationwide delivery allow a traditionally localised parts business to reach customers beyond Delhi's established automotive markets. Premium Automobiles likewise states that it supplies products across India.

As India's luxury-car parc expands, the demand for dependable aftermarket support is likely to grow with it. Shuaib's journey illustrates how specialised product knowledge, sourcing and digital accessibility can combine to build a differentiated business in an increasingly sophisticated automotive market.

5. Rajesh Thakur | Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SIRABA ORGANIC

As India's organic food sector enters a period of accelerated growth, the conversation is gradually moving beyond production and consumption toward a more fundamental question: how can the industry build lasting consumer trust? For Rajesh Thakur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of SIRABA ORGANIC™, the answer lies in creating an ecosystem where transparency, scientific validation and governance become integral to the way organic commerce operates.

An entrepreneur and business growth strategist, Thakur has been advocating a more structured approach to organic marketplaces--one that goes beyond certification to address the growing expectations of today's informed consumer. In his view, certification remains an essential foundation, but meaningful trust is strengthened when it is supported by documentation, traceability, verification and accountability.

This philosophy is reflected in the governance-led framework developed around SIRABA ORGANIC™: "Certified. Verified. Qualified." The approach seeks to bring together recognised certification with scientific evidence, traceability and structured assessment, creating a more transparent pathway between responsible producers and increasingly discerning consumers.

Thakur's vision extends beyond building a marketplace. He sees the opportunity to contribute to a stronger and more credible organic ecosystem--one capable of supporting responsible businesses, empowering informed consumers and enhancing the global credibility of Indian organic products.

At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of provenance, authenticity and sustainability, Thakur believes the industry must evolve from simply claiming trust to demonstrating it. His approach places governance at the heart of that transition, positioning transparency and accountability as strategic imperatives rather than compliance exercises.

As India strengthens its position in sustainable agriculture and organic commerce, Rajesh Thakur is working toward a model where trust becomes measurable, confidence becomes demonstrable, and responsible participation becomes a defining standard of the marketplace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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