5 Leading Gastroenterologists in Bangalore: Your Guide to Expert Digestive Care

PNN

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Bangalore is home to some of India's most accomplished gastroenterologists, offering world-class treatment for digestive and liver diseases. These five leading specialists combine international training, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate care to provide comprehensive gastrointestinal healthcare.

Advertisement

1. Dr Yogananda Reddy - Bangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals

Advertisement

With over two decades of international experience, Dr Yogananda Reddy stands among the most respected names in gastroenterology in India. A UK-trained expert, he earned his MBBS in 2000 before completing postgraduate training and a CCT in Gastroenterology from Manchester, followed by a Fellowship in Advanced Endoscopy in Birmingham. Having served as Chief of Gastroenterology at a large teaching hospital in Manchester, Dr. Reddy returned to India to establish the Bangalore Gastro Centre, where he currently leads the largest gastroenterology team in Karnataka.

His specialisations include IBS, GERD, IBD (Crohn's disease and colitis), pancreatic and liver diseases, gastrointestinal cancers, and advanced endoscopic procedures. Dr Reddy has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the NHS UK Clinical Excellence Award, European Travel Grant, and multiple national recognitions such as Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist of the Year (The Economic Times, 2024-2025) and Excellence in Gastroenterology (Times of India, 2024). He continues to contribute to international medical education as an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer for UCLAN Medical School, UK.

Advertisement

2. Dr Naresh Bhat - Aster CMI Hospital

With over 30 years of pioneering work in gastroenterology, Dr. Naresh Bhat is a distinguished figure in digestive and liver medicine. A graduate of St. John's Medical College, Bangalore, he earned his MD and DM from PGI Chandigarh before pursuing advanced training in Germany and Japan.

Currently serving as the Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Aster CMI Hospital, Dr. Bhat specializes in clinical gastroenterology, advanced endoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease, pancreatic and metabolic liver disease, and GI cancer. His leadership extends beyond clinical practice--he has chaired several national and international medical societies, including the Society of GI Endoscopy India and ISG Karnataka, and has been recognised with multiple gold medals for academic excellence, including the Pope Paul Gold Medal. His commitment to innovation and education has made him one of India's most influential gastroenterologists.

3. Dr Dinesh Kini - Apollo Hospital

Known for his expertise in complex liver and biliary diseases, Dr Dinesh Kini brings over 25 years of medical excellence to the field. A Gold Medalist in General Medicine from KMC, Mangalore, Dr Kini is recognised for his pioneering role in introducing the multidisciplinary liver disease department (MILDD) concept in India.

He has played a pivotal role in initiating liver transplant programs at major hospitals such as Manipal and Sakra World, while also introducing advanced endoscopic and interventional procedures like Spyglass Cholangioscopy, Enteroscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound, and Therasphere (Y-90) Therapy for liver cancer. As a forward-thinking clinician, he continues to expand the scope of liver care with minimally invasive techniques and multidisciplinary collaboration.

4. Dr Lorance Peter - Sakra Hospital

A leading authority in gastroenterology with over 23 years of post-DM experience, Dr. Lorance Peter currently serves as the Director and Head of Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Sakra World Hospital. Educated at St. John's Medical College, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SGPGI Lucknow, Dr. Peter is credited with introducing several firsts in Karnataka, including Oesophageal and Rectal Manometry and POEM procedures for Achalasia Cardia.

He has performed more than 70,000 endoscopic procedures and established GI physiology labs at St. John's and Manipal Hospitals. As a national-level trainer for advanced endoscopic techniques such as Spyglass Cholangioscopy, Dr. Peter combines clinical precision with academic leadership. His extensive teaching and research contributions have positioned him as a thought leader in digestive health and motility disorders.

5. Dr B. S. Raveendra - Fortis Hospital

Renowned for his expertise in interventional endoscopy and hepatology, Dr B. S. Raveendra has built a strong reputation for excellence in patient-centred care. With over 15 years of experience, he has performed more than 10,000 endoscopic ultrasound procedures and is a recognised authority in ERCP, Capsule Endoscopy, Enteroscopy, and Third-Space Endoscopy.

Dr. Raveendra's commitment extends beyond treatment--he has founded support groups for Hepatitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Pancreatic Disorders, providing patients with long-term education and community care. His professional affiliations include the Indian Society of Gastroenterology, SGEI, and the American Society of Gastroenterology, reflecting his contributions to both national and international medical practice.

Why These Doctors Stand Out?

These five specialists represent the highest standards of digestive healthcare in Bangalore. Their international training, groundbreaking innovations, and patient-first philosophy set benchmarks for excellence. Dr Yogananda Reddy and Dr Naresh Bhat bring global expertise from the UK, Germany, and Japan. Dr Dinesh Kini and Dr Lorance Peter have revolutionised liver and endoscopic care with advanced techniques and multidisciplinary models, while Dr B. S. Raveendra's patient support initiatives highlight a holistic approach to long-term digestive wellness.

Choosing the Right Specialist

Selecting the right gastroenterologist depends on individual needs. For internationally trained expertise, patients often turn to Dr Yogananda Reddy or Dr Naresh Bhat. For complex liver procedures, Dr. Dinesh Kini remains a leading choice. Those seeking advanced endoscopic expertise may prefer Dr Lorance Peter, while patients managing chronic conditions benefit from Dr B. S. Raveendra's compassionate, community-based approach.

Each of these doctors practices at premier hospitals equipped with cutting-edge facilities, ensuring patients receive globally benchmarked, evidence-based care across the entire spectrum of gastrointestinal health.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)