5 Most Popular Pan Asian Restaurants in Delhi NCR – 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Delhi NCR’s dining scene has embraced the vibrant flavours, diverse ingredients, and rich culinary traditions of Pan Asian cuisine. From Japanese and Thai to Korean, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, the region offers an exciting variety of dining experiences for food enthusiasts. In 2026, several Pan Asian restaurants continue to stand out for their food, ambience, service, and overall experience. Here are five of the most popular Pan Asian restaurants in Delhi NCR that deserve a spot on every food lover’s list.

Advertisement

1. YOÜMEE | A Vibrant New Expression of Pan-Asian Dining

Advertisement

YOÜMEE has carved a distinctive space in India’s casual dining landscape by bringing together Pan-Asian flavours, playful presentation, contemporary design, and an energetic dining experience. Part of the Lite Bite Foods portfolio, the brand has evolved into a multi-city restaurant concept built around the idea of making Asian cuisine approachable, engaging, and experiential.

At the heart of YOÜMEE is a menu inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of Asia, with signature categories spanning sushi, dim sums, ramen, robata, baos, noodles, rice dishes, and contemporary Asian small plates. Its Japanese-inspired identity extends into the restaurant interiors, where manga-inspired artwork and a vibrant Asian aesthetic create an atmosphere that is as visually engaging as the food.

Advertisement

The brand’s strength lies in combining familiar Asian favourites with an accessible, youthful dining environment. Rather than positioning itself purely as a traditional Asian restaurant, YOÜMEE creates an experience designed around discovery, sharing, socialising, and contemporary urban dining. Its YOUMEE Verse further extends this playful identity through characters, storytelling, and digital engagement.

YOÜMEE has also built an extensive national footprint. Lite Bite Foods currently lists 31 outlets across 12 cities and one country, with locations spanning Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and other markets. The brand recently entered Gujarat with its first Ahmedabad outlet at Phoenix Palladium, marking another step in its expansion journey.

With its combination of Pan-Asian cuisine, distinctive design, accessible formats, and experience-led hospitality, YOÜMEE continues to evolve as one of India’s prominent contemporary Asian restaurant brands.

2. BERCO’S | Four Decades of Flavour, Nostalgia & Asian Dining

Since opening its doors in Connaught Place, New Delhi, in 1982, Berco’s has evolved from a modest snack bar into one of India’s most established Chinese and Pan-Asian restaurant brands. What began almost serendipitously below the family’s music shop grew into a culinary institution that has connected generations of Indian diners with Chinese, Thai, and Asian-inspired flavours.

Founded by Sameer Advani and Kabir Advani, Berco’s built its reputation around accessible dining, consistent flavours, generous portions, and recipes that became synonymous with Delhi’s Indo-Chinese food culture. Its enduring classics include Honey Chilli Potato, Chicken Manchurian, Manchow Soup, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Chicken Drumsticks, American Chopsuey, Thai Curries, and its much-loved Fruit Beer.

The brand’s expansion has been equally significant. After opening its second outlet in Noida in 1997, Berco’s entered franchising in 2003 and expanded beyond Delhi with its first outstation location in Amritsar in 2010. In 2024, it celebrated its 50th outlet in Meerut, while its current network has grown to 50+ outlets across India, including locations at major airports in Delhi and Patna.

Today, Berco’s continues to balance its four-decade heritage with contemporary formats, an evolving Pan-Asian menu, delivery, franchising, and new locations. Its story is ultimately one of consistency, adaptability, and culinary nostalgia—a brand that has remained relevant by giving familiar Asian flavours a distinctly Indian place at the table.

3. YO! CHINA | Reimagining a Legacy for the Next Generation

Established in 2004, Yo! China is entering a new chapter by transforming a much-loved Chinese quick-service legacy into a contemporary Pan-Asian dining experience. For more than two decades, the brand has been part of India’s evolving food culture, making familiar Chinese and Asian-inspired flavours accessible to a generation of diners. Today, Yo! China is retaining that nostalgia while introducing a refreshed approach centred on food, ambience, presentation, music, celebrations, and memorable experiences.

The brand’s evolved menu brings together Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Indian influences, spanning sushi, dim sums, baos, ramen, noodles, rice, sizzlers, curries, beverages, and desserts. Its current culinary offering reflects a broader Pan-Asian ambition while retaining the familiar flavours that helped establish Yo! China as a recognised name in Indian dining. (Yo India Hospitality)

The transformation is being supported by an experienced leadership team. Krishan Garg, Chairman, brings more than 37 years of experience across hospitality, education, and food services, while Manmeet Sawhney, Managing Director & CEO, brings over three decades of restaurant management and operations expertise. Aman Garg, Director Marketing, represents the brand’s younger leadership and is focused on building a modern, premium Chinese and Pan-Asian dining proposition.

Today, the wider Yo India Hospitality ecosystem reports 60+ outlets across 16 cities, with Yo! China being expanded through multiple formats including QSR, casual dining, and premium Pan-Asian experiences. (Yo India Hospitality)

With its combination of heritage, accessibility, culinary variety, and contemporary hospitality, Yo! China is building a new identity without losing the familiarity that made the brand part of India’s dining memories.

4. MunchChow | Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Located at Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram, MunchChow is carving a distinctive identity in Delhi NCR’s evolving Pan-Asian dining landscape with a simple philosophy: fresh ingredients, bold flavours and no shortcuts.

The restaurant brings together popular Chinese, Asian and Thai favourites with an expansive menu featuring handmade momos, wok-tossed preparations, meal bowls, healthier options, pork specialties and seafood. From Chilli Garlic Noodles and Veg Manchurian Dry to Chilli Chicken, handmade Chicken Momos and flavourful meal bowls, MunchChow offers familiar Asian favourites alongside dishes with a more distinctive character.

What sets the brand apart is its emphasis on handcrafted, made-to-order food. Fresh vegetables, quality proteins and carefully selected sauces, spices and seasonings form the foundation of its kitchen philosophy. Its wok-based preparations are designed to retain the aroma, texture and intensity that define contemporary Asian cuisine.

MunchChow also goes beyond the conventional Chinese takeaway repertoire with an interesting selection of pork dishes, including Chinese Five-Spice Pork, Double Fried Pork and pork preparations featuring black-bean and hot-garlic flavours, alongside seafood and other Asian offerings.

With strong customer ratings across major food-discovery and local search platforms, the brand is steadily building visibility among Gurugram’s dining audience.

At its core, MunchChow represents a contemporary approach to Pan-Asian food—combining fresh preparation, handcrafted cooking, bold flavours and everyday accessibility. For diners looking for familiar favourites with an adventurous Asian edge, MunchChow is emerging as a noteworthy name in Delhi NCR’s vibrant food scene.

5. Tasteéra Café | Sector 31, Gurgaon

For diners searching for exciting Pan-Asian flavours in Delhi NCR, Tasteéra Café & Fine Dine, Gurugram brings together comforting classics, bold Asian flavours and contemporary presentation under one roof. With a chef-led approach at its heart, Tasteéra focuses on creating dishes that are flavour-forward, balanced and made for diners who enjoy exploring different Asian cuisines.

The Pan-Asian menu takes inspiration from some of Asia’s most loved culinary traditions, featuring everything from handcrafted sushi and delicate dim sums to aromatic Thai curries, Asian appetizers, rice dishes and flavour-packed mains. Each dish is prepared with attention to sauces, seasoning, texture and presentation, ensuring that the flavours remain authentic in character while still feeling approachable for the Indian palate.

What makes the experience at Tasteéra stand out is the variety. Guests can begin their meal with sushi or dim sums, explore spicy and savoury Asian small plates, and move on to rich curries and comforting mains. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are thoughtfully represented, making it an easy choice for groups with different preferences.

Located in Sector 31, Gurugram, Tasteéra combines its Pan-Asian food with a relaxed café-meets-fine-dining atmosphere. The focus is simple: quality ingredients, distinctive flavours and food that guests want to return for.

For anyone exploring noteworthy Pan-Asian restaurants in Delhi NCR, Tasteéra offers a refreshing destination where familiar Asian favourites meet the creativity and personal touch of a chef-driven kitchen.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)