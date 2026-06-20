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New Delhi [India], June 20: Father's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the man who has been a constant source of strength, guidance, and inspiration. Whether it's a hearty brunch, a memorable dinner, or a relaxed coffee outing, Delhi NCR offers a vibrant culinary landscape for creating special moments with family. In this exclusive feature, we spotlight five exceptional cafes and restaurants that stand out for their ambience, hospitality, signature menus, and unforgettable dining experiences. From elegant fine-dining destinations to charming cafes with warm hospitality, these handpicked venues promise the perfect setting to honour fathers and create cherished memories on this special day.

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"A father may not always say how much he loves you, but his love is written in every sacrifice, every silent prayer, and every step he takes to make your journey easier."

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1. Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road and Gurugram)

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Father's Day is a celebration of strength, guidance, love, and the countless memories created around family meals and for generations, Gulati Restaurant has been a place where such cherished moments come alive. Since 1959, Gulati Restaurant has evolved from a humble dhaba into Delhi NCR's most iconic dining destinations, earning global recognition through TripAdvisor and being featured among the "100 Most Legendary Restaurants" by TasteAtlas for 2024/25.

Today, Gulati continues its rich legacy of hospitality with outlets in both Delhi and Gurugram, bringing its celebrated flavours and family dining experience to guests across the Delhi NCR region.

This Father's Day, Gulati Restaurant invites families to honour the fathers and father figures who have shaped their lives with a specially curated Father's Day Buffet Lunch. Designed to bring loved ones together, the festive buffet showcases Gulati's most loved signature delicacies, timeless classics, and indulgent favourites that fathers have enjoyed for generations.

No Father's Day celebration is complete without a touch of sweetness, and Gulati's buffet features one of every dad's favourite indulgences hot, crispy Jalebi served with rich, creamy Rabri. This timeless dessert combination perfectly captures the warmth, comfort, and joy of family celebrations.

At the heart of Gulati's culinary legacy lies its legendary Butter Chicken - a dish that has won many awards, has delighted generations with its rich, velvety texture and perfectly balanced flavours. Loved by families, food enthusiasts, celebrities, and travellers from around the world, Gulati's Butter Chicken continues to be the ultimate crowd favourite and an essential part of every family feast.

Adding to the celebration is another Gulati signature that has earned a devoted following, the hot favourite Mutton Chole Bhature. Combining succulent mutton with flavourful chole and freshly prepared bhature, this unique creation showcases the Restaurant's culinary innovation while delivering the hearty flavours that fathers truly appreciate.

Alongside these iconic dishes, signature classics such as Dal Makhani and Hyderabadi Dum Pukht Biryani continue to preserve authentic culinary traditions that families have enjoyed together for decades.

At Gulati, Father's Day is more than just a meal, it is an opportunity to celebrate the love, wisdom, sacrifices, and unforgettable memories shared with fathers. This special occasion, families are invited to gather around the table, enjoy exceptional food, and create moments that will be treasured for years to come.

Contact No - 01123388836/39/ 01147633344 (Pandara Outlet)

Contact No - 01244281929/ 9311614542 (Gurugram Outlet)

2.Dana Choga (Multiple Locations)

Some restaurants serve food. Others become a part of family traditions. For over 30 years, Dana Choga has been doing the latter, earning its place as one of Delhi NCR's most loved dining destinations.

This Father's Day, as families come together to celebrate the men who have been their pillars of strength, Dana Choga offers more than just a meal. It offers an experience built around togetherness, something that has remained at the heart of the brand since day one.

Over the years, countless family lunches, celebratory dinners, and special occasions have unfolded across its tables. Generations have returned not only for the authentic North Indian flavours the restaurant is known for, but also for the comfort and familiarity that make every visit feel special.

The brand's philosophy, "Good Food Becomes Great Together," perfectly reflects the spirit of Father's Day. A great meal is never just about the dishes being served; it is about sharing stories, creating memories, and spending meaningful time with the people who matter most.

What makes Dana Choga stand out is its ability to remain relevant across generations while staying true to its roots. Its commitment to quality, consistency, and warm hospitality has helped it build lasting relationships with guests for more than three decades.

As families look for meaningful ways to celebrate Father's Day, Dana Choga continues to be a place where traditions are honoured, conversations flow effortlessly, and every gathering feels memorable. For those seeking a timeless dining experience this Father's Day, Dana Choga remains a destination where great food and great company come together.

Contact No: +91 - 9213777111/9213777333

3.Pind Balluchi - Metro World Mall, Sector 56 Gurugram.

Some of the most cherished memories with fathers are created around a dining table - sharing stories, laughter and meals that bring generations together. This Father's Day, families looking for an authentic and memorable dining experience will find the perfect destination in Pind Balluchi - Metro World Mall.

Renowned for its Punjabi inspired hospitality and rustic charm, Pind Balluchi has earned a special place among food lovers by bringing the rich flavours and warmth of Punjab to modern diners. Its inviting ambiance and culturally inspired setting create an experience that goes beyond great food, making every celebration feel special.

The menu is a tribute to North India's culinary heritage, featuring flavourful kebabs, signature curries, tandoori specialties and wholesome dishes crafted to be enjoyed with family. Every offering reflects the brand's commitment to authenticity, quality and consistency, making it a preferred choice for family gatherings and celebrations.

What makes Pind Balluchi particularly fitting for Father's Day is its emphasis on togetherness. The welcoming atmosphere encourages families to slow down, reconnect and celebrate the fathers who have been a source of strength, guidance and inspiration throughout life's journey.

Adding to the occasion, Pind Balluchi is offering an exclusive 20% discount for guests dining with their father this Father's Day, making the celebration even more rewarding. The special offer provides families with the perfect opportunity to create meaningful memories over a delicious meal.

Whether it's a leisurely lunch or a festive dinner, Pind Balluchi combines authentic flavours, warm hospitality and a family friendly atmosphere to deliver a truly memorable Father's Day experience. For those looking to celebrate the occasion with great food and even greater company, Pind Balluchi stands out as a must visit destination.

Contact No: +91- 85888812233/00

4.Arth - Food For Your Soul (Sector 56, Gurugram)

Father's Day is an opportunity to pause, reflect and celebrate the relationships that shape our lives. While gifts and grand gestures have their place, some of the most meaningful moments are created through shared experiences and heartfelt conversations. This Father's Day, Arth - Food for Your Soul invites families to celebrate the occasion in an environment designed to nourish both the palate and the spirit.

Known for its thoughtfully crafted culinary offerings and distinctive dining philosophy, Arth has emerged as a destination where food transcends mere indulgence and becomes an experience. Every element, from the ambiance to the menu is curated to encourage guests to slow down, connect and appreciate the joy of togetherness.

The restaurant's diverse menu showcases innovative flavours, carefully sourced ingredients and dishes that balance creativity with comfort. Whether enjoying a leisurely brunch, an intimate lunch or a special dinner with family, guests can expect a dining experience that is both elevated and memorable.

What sets Arth apart is its emphasis on mindful hospitality and meaningful engagement. The warm, contemporary setting provides the perfect backdrop for celebrating fathers and the invaluable role they play as mentors, supporters and lifelong inspirations.

In a world increasingly driven by speed and distractions, Arth offers a refreshing reminder of the importance of quality time. It is a place where conversations flow naturally, memories are created effortlessly and every meal becomes an occasion worth celebrating.

This Father's Day, honour the man who has been a constant source of guidance and strength with an experience that blends exceptional cuisine, thoughtful hospitality and genuine connection. Arth - Food for Your Soul stands as one of Gurgaon's most distinctive destinations for families seeking a celebration that is as meaningful as it is memorable.

Contact: +91-7042922626

5.Joaah Cafe

This Father's Day, celebrate meaningful moments at JOAAH Cafe, Gurgaon--where great food meets memorable experiences. Designed with a modern yet cozy ambiance, JOAAH offers the perfect setting for families to slow down, reconnect and create lasting memories.

What makes JOAAH different is its thoughtfully curated menu, premium ingredients, handcrafted coffees, fresh bakes and artisanal desserts, all served with warm hospitality. Beyond dining, JOAAH is known for its creative workshops, aesthetic interiors and community-driven experiences that bring people together. Every corner is designed to encourage conversations, celebrations and unhurried moments.

Whether it's a leisurely brunch, a coffee date or a family gathering, JOAAH Cafe transforms simple occasions into cherished experiences. This Father's Day, honour the man who has always been your guide and biggest supporter with exceptional flavors, heartfelt conversations and the signature warmth that makes JOAAH truly special.

JOAAH Cafe - Where Coffee, Creativity and Connections Come Together.

Contact No: +91 - 9650455005

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