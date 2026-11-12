5 Must-Visit Premium Salon Brands in Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: In a city where beauty meets luxury, a premium salon experience goes beyond styling and grooming. It is about personalised care, exceptional expertise and an atmosphere where every detail reflects elegance. Discover a destination redefining beauty, wellness and indulgence in Delhi NCR, one experience at a time .

1.The Barber Shop - Gurugram: Redefining Premium Men’s Grooming with Craft, Comfort and Innovation .

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Setting a new benchmark in men's grooming, The Barber Shop brings JRL's renowned American grooming technology to Sector 57, Gurugram.

Located at Shop No. 187, HUDA Market, Sector 57, Gurugram, The Barber Shop By Brothers For Brothers is redefining the modern men’s grooming experience with over 12 years of professional barbering expertise, premium facilities and personalised service.

More than a conventional salon, it is a complete grooming destination designed around quality, comfort and attention to detail. Services include professional haircuts, signature haircuts, beard grooming, manicure, pedicure and relaxing full-body machinery massage.

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What truly sets it apart is the experience beyond grooming — a welcoming lounge environment, sports screenings, and food and beverage options. With its distinctive black and white minimalist identity, it delivers value beyond an ordinary haircut.

Contact & Appointments: +91 - 87969 33319

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM 9:00 PM, 7 days a week.

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2.BALMIERE Salon : Where Style, Beauty and Self-Care Come Together .

In a world where personal grooming and self-care have become an essential part of modern lifestyles, BALMIERE Salon in Noida aims to bring together beauty, style and personalised care under one roof.

With an approach centred on helping individuals look and feel their best, BALMIERE Salon represents the evolving salon culture, where grooming is no longer just about appearances but also about confidence, relaxation and self-expression.

From everyday grooming requirements to occasions that call for a complete makeover, the salon caters to individuals looking for professional beauty and hair care experiences. Its focus on personal attention and understanding individual preferences reflects the growing demand for salon experiences that go beyond routine services.

As Noida continues to emerge as a destination for lifestyle, fashion and premium grooming experiences, salons like BALMIERE are contributing to the city’s evolving beauty landscape. Today’s customers increasingly seek spaces where quality, comfort and expertise come together to create a satisfying experience.

For those exploring beauty and grooming destinations in Noida, BALMIERE Salon is a name worth discovering, bringing together the essentials of modern salon culture with an emphasis on looking good and feeling confident.

Contact details - + 91 – 9540793793 / 9540794794

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM 9:00 PM, 7 days a week.

3.Hair Art Salon: Bringing Style, Care and Confidence to Gurugram .

Located in Ardee City, Sector 52, Gurugram, Hair Art Salon is a beauty and grooming destination dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. In a city where personal style and self-care are increasingly valued, the salon offers a welcoming space for individuals seeking professional grooming services and a refreshing salon experience.

At the heart of Hair Art Salon’s approach is the understanding that every client has a unique sense of style and individual preferences. The focus is on delivering a personalised experience, understanding client expectations and recommending looks that complement their personality. Whether it is a subtle style refresh or a complete transformation, the aim is to ensure that every client feels comfortable and confident with the results.

Conveniently situated in Ardee City, the salon caters to residents of Gurugram and neighbouring areas, making professional beauty and grooming services easily accessible. Its emphasis on customer experience, attentive service and individual preferences reflects its commitment to creating lasting relationships with clients.

As beauty and grooming trends continue to evolve, Hair Art Salon aims to keep pace with changing preferences while maintaining a focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The salon recognises that a great salon experience goes beyond the final look; it is equally about the comfort, attention and care clients receive throughout their visit.

For Hair Art Salon, beauty is about more than appearance. It is about self-expression, personal care and confidence. Through its customer-focused approach, the salon continues to contribute to Gurugram’s growing beauty and wellness landscape.

Contact details - + 91 – 9599348808

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM 9:00 PM, 7 days a week.

4.Magnifique: Where Luxury, Expertise and Personalised Beauty Come Together .

In the heart of South Delhi, Magnifique – The Luxury Boutique Salon has carved a distinctive identity in the world of premium beauty and grooming. With its presence in Defence Colony and Vasant Vihar, the salon brings together professional expertise, personalised attention and an experience centred around comfort and indulgence.

Founded by Dipali Mathur Dayal and Milan Sharma, Magnifique is built on three defining pillars – Hospitality, Hygiene and Expertise. The philosophy goes beyond conventional salon services, placing equal emphasis on understanding individual preferences, recommending suitable treatments and creating a welcoming environment for every guest.

From contemporary haircuts, styling and professional hair colouring to advanced hair treatments, skin care and beauty services, Magnifique aims to offer a comprehensive approach to personal grooming. Its association with professional haircare brands, including L'Oréal Professionnel, further reflects its focus on quality products and specialised hair solutions.

With thoughtfully designed spaces, dedicated workstations and an emphasis on consultation-led services, Magnifique brings together sophistication and professional care. For those seeking a refined beauty experience in South Delhi, the salon continues to position itself as a destination where expertise meets personalised hospitality.

Contact details - 011 - 40366966

Operating Hours: 11:00 AM 8 :00 PM, 7 days a week.

5.Everinn Style Unisex Salon: Bringing Expertise, Passion and Personalised Beauty Experiences to Gurugram .

The beauty and wellness industry is witnessing a growing demand for personalised experiences, professional expertise and quality grooming services. Reflecting this shift, Everinn Style Unisex Salon is carving its presence in Gurugram with a vision to make professional beauty and grooming experiences accessible to a wider audience.

Founded by Juhi Arora and Kartik Arora, Everinn Style Unisex Salon was born out of Juhi Arora’s passion for the beauty industry and her professional expertise across makeup, hairstyling, nail care and skincare. Her understanding of beauty trends, techniques and individual client requirements inspired the duo to create a salon brand that brings multiple beauty and grooming services together under one roof. While Juhi leads the brand’s beauty and service vision, Kartik plays an integral role in building and expanding the business.

Today, Everinn operates two outlets in Gurugram, located at Hub 66, Sector 66, opposite Ansal API Esencia, and Tulip Purple Road, Sector 69, serving customers across these growing residential communities.

The salon offers a comprehensive range of services, including precision haircuts, creative hairstyling, global hair colouring, balayage, highlights, keratin and nanoplastia treatments, hair spa therapies, professional makeup, customised facials, nail extensions, manicures, pedicures and other beauty services for both men and women.

At the heart of Everinn’s philosophy is the belief that beauty services should be personalised rather than standardised. By combining professional expertise, evolving techniques, attention to hygiene and a customer-first approach, the founders aim to create a comfortable and dependable salon experience.

With two outlets and an evolving brand presence, Juhi and Kartik Arora are focused on building Everinn Style Unisex Salon into a recognised destination for beauty, grooming and self-care in Gurugram.

Contact details - +91 – 7601000064

Operating Hours: 11:00 AM 8 :00 PM, 7 days a week.

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