5 Reasons to Buy a Smart TV During the Diwali Sale with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 20: Diwali is the season of lights, celebrations, and home upgrades. What better way to enhance your festive celebrations than with a brand-new Smart TV? From family movie nights to streaming your favourite shows, a premium television can transform your home entertainment experience.

Advertisement

This Diwali, Bajaj Finserv is making it easier than ever to own the latest Smart TVs with flexible Easy EMI options, zero-down payment on select models, exclusive festive offers, and brand-specific deals. Here are five reasons why now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV.

Advertisement

Reason 1 - Upgrade your home entertainment this Diwali

Make your living room the ultimate entertainment hub this festive season:

Advertisement

* Immersive visuals: Enjoy 4K, OLED, and QLED displays for sharp, vibrant colours.

* Seamless streaming: Access popular apps and movies without interruptions.

* Family-friendly experience: Perfect for movie nights, sports, and binge-watching series.

* Affordable access: With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI and Blockbuster EMI Days, get premium TVs without waiting months to save.

Reason 2 - Smart TVs offer the latest technology

Choose a Smart TV that simplifies and enhances daily life:

* Advanced picture quality: AI-driven optimisation ensures stunning clarity.

* Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity sound for cinematic experiences.

* Smart control: Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience.

* Work and play: Ideal for streaming, video calls, and productivity apps.

* Easy financing: Purchase high-end tech with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Consumer Durables Loan up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Reason 3 - Exclusive Diwali deals make TVs more affordable

Take advantage of festive offers to maximize savings:

* Brand discounts: Exclusive Haier and Sony TV Diwali offers with Rs. 0 down payment.

* Flexible EMIs: Haier - EMIs starting Rs. 875*, Sony - EMIs starting Rs. 720*.

* Limited-time deals: Combine these offers with Bajaj Finserv Blockbuster EMI Days for extra cashbacks and partner deals.

* Smart savings: Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to see total discounts and EMI benefits in one place.

Reason 4 - Flexible payment options with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Simplify your purchase with options that fit your budget:

* Zero down payment: Available on select TV models.

* Flexible tenure: Repay over 3-60 months with manageable EMIs.

* Quick approval: Minimal documentation and instant sanctioning for eligible customers.

* Widespread availability: Shop at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

* Peace of mind: Bring home your dream TV today and pay over time without financial stress.

Reason 5 - Perfect timing for a festive upgrade

Diwali is ideal for a home entertainment refresh:

* Celebrate in style: Enhance family gatherings and festive moods with premium TVs.

* Gift joyfully: Make your home a hub of entertainment for loved ones.

* Smart living: Enjoy features like streaming, smart home integration, and multi-device connectivity.

* Maximise savings: Take advantage of the ongoing offers, and with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combine offers to get the best deal on your purchase.

How to buy a smart TV on Easy EMIs

Buying a new smart TV from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

* Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

* Select your preferred smart TV model.

* Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter. You can also check your eligibility for a pre-approved loan online within minutes--so you know exactly what you can get, before you even step into the stor

* Choose your repayment tenure.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)