5 Restaurants Serving Authentic Non – Vegetarian Delicacies In Delhi NCR – 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: For food lovers, few things compare to the irresistible appeal of perfectly cooked kebabs, flavourful curries and indulgent non-vegetarian delicacies. Delhi NCR’s vibrant culinary landscape offers an exciting mix of traditional favourites and contemporary dining experiences, each bringing its own character to the table. From authentic flavours to themed fine-dining destinations, these five must-visit places deserve a spot on every non-vegetarian food enthusiast’s list. Whether you’re planning a relaxed meal with friends or a memorable evening out, these destinations promise plenty of reasons to indulge.

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1. Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Gurugram)

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Gulati Restaurant has been a symbol of culinary excellence since 1959, evolving from a humble dhaba into one of Delhi’s most iconic fine dining destinations. Over the decades, it has earned global recognition, consistently ranking among the top restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor and being named among the “100 Most Legendary Restaurants” by TasteAtlas (2024/25).

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At the heart of its legacy lies a dish that has defined generations of flavor—the legendary and most awarded Butter Chicken. Rich, velvety, and perfectly balanced, Gulati’s Butter Chicken is not just a recipe but a benchmark, celebrated across India and globally. It has earned multiple accolades, including consistent top honors (as Best Butter Chicken) from platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Food Connoisseurs, Whats Hot Owlers.

Its consistency, depth, and indulgent taste have made it a must-try for food lovers, celebrities, and global travelers alike.

Alongside this, signature dishes like Dal Makhani and Hyderabadi Dum Pukht Biryani continue to preserve timeless culinary traditions. While tradition defines Gulati, innovation sets it apart. Among its many innovative creations, the Mutton Chole Bhature stands out—a signature invention that reimagined a beloved classic, earning love and acclaim across Delhi NCR. The Restaurant also introduced the Parda Chicken Dum Biryani, showcasing the same spirit of creativity and culinary mastery.

With expansion into Gurugram in 2022, Gulati combines modern elegance with its classic charm, it also offers private dining space for special occasions. The restaurant also celebrates India’s culinary heritage through festivals like Navratra festival, Biryani festival, and Kebab festivals, and many more.

What truly sets Gulati apart is its unwavering commitment to service. Attention to detail, genuine warmth, and consistency have made it a favorite of patrons from across the globe. The list of celebs who have visited Gulati & appreciated the food & service include Cherie Blair, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Yash Chopra, Shekhar Suman, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and many more.

Frequented by celebrities and loved across generations, Gulati brings its legacy to your home with online ordering across Delhi NCR via www.gulatirestaurant.co.

Every order is carefully packed in premium, elegant packaging, ensuring that the food reaches you as fresh, flavorful, and exquisite as if served in the restaurant itself. The Chef Signature Premium Party Boxes extend the experience, perfect for intimate gatherings and special celebrations.

Contact Pandara Road – 01123388836/39/ 01147633344

Contact Gurugram – 01244281929/ 9311614542

2. AURI – Sector 65, Gurugram

Gurgaon’s evolving dining scene is redefining the way people experience food, bringing together distinctive concepts, thoughtfully curated menus and memorable social experiences. Among the destinations adding to this landscape is Auri, Gurgaon, a themed fine dining and party destination that brings together culinary indulgence, striking ambience and the spirit of celebration.

For those who appreciate non-vegetarian cuisine, a memorable dining experience is about more than what arrives on the plate. It is about the flavours, the presentation, the atmosphere and the company that make an evening special. Auri seeks to bring these elements together, offering a setting suited to diners looking for something beyond an ordinary restaurant outing.

From leisurely dinners with friends to special occasions and celebratory gatherings, the venue presents an opportunity to make dining an experience in itself. Its distinctive themed setting adds character to the occasion, while its fine dining positioning makes it an appealing option for those planning an evening around good food, conversation and entertainment.

As Delhi NCR’s food culture continues to embrace experiential dining, destinations such as Auri reflect a growing preference for places that combine a strong visual identity with a vibrant social atmosphere. Non-vegetarian dining, in particular remains an important part of the region’s diverse culinary culture, spanning everything from familiar comfort flavours to elaborate meals enjoyed during celebrations.

For diners exploring Gurgaon’s restaurant scene after the Navratri period, Auri offers a destination worth discovering for an evening that brings together food, ambience and celebration. Whether the plan is a catch-up with friends or a special night out, the experience is designed around the idea that great dining should engage all the senses.

Auri, Gurgaon, stands out as a destination for those who want their next dining experience to be as memorable as the occasion itself.

Contact Number: +91 - 9355365595

3. Namaste Punjab (Multiple Locations)

Namaste Punjab brings the rich culinary heritage of Punjab to Delhi NCR’s vibrant food scene, offering a delightful experience for those who appreciate traditional North Indian non-vegetarian cuisine. Inspired by the bold flavours, aromatic spices and hearty preparations of Punjabi cooking, the brand celebrates the food traditions that have made Punjabi cuisine popular among food lovers across India.

The menu features an enticing variety of non-vegetarian delicacies, ranging from smoky tandoori preparations and succulent chicken tikka to rich, flavourful curries and traditional meat specialities. Popular Punjabi favourites such as Butter Chicken, Kadhai Chicken, Murgh Rara, Tandoori Chicken and aromatic biryani reflect the diversity of flavours associated with North Indian cooking. Paired with freshly prepared naan, tandoori roti and other Indian breads, these dishes offer a wholesome and satisfying dining experience.

The essence of Namaste Punjab lies in its celebration of familiar flavours, generous preparations and the culinary traditions that bring people together over a hearty meal. Whether diners are looking for a casual lunch, a family dinner or an opportunity to enjoy classic Punjabi delicacies with friends, the restaurant offers a menu that caters to varied tastes and preferences.

Namaste Punjab has a presence across multiple locations in Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurugram. Its listed outlets in areas such as Windsor Street Market in Indirapuram, Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza in Greater Noida West and M3M Broadway in Gurugram help bring its Punjabi-inspired offerings to diners across the region.

With its focus on flavourful non-vegetarian specialities and the enduring appeal of Punjabi cuisine, Namaste Punjab continues to contribute to Delhi NCR’s diverse dining culture, inviting food enthusiasts to discover the richness and warmth of traditional North Indian food.

Contact Number: +91- 9654422206

4. At Majlis – Sector 104, Noida

In an era where dining experiences are often defined by fleeting trends, At Majlis offers a rare journey into India’s regal culinary heritage. Rooted in the traditions of the Delhi Sultanate and the Nawabi kitchens, the restaurant brings forgotten recipes, age-old cooking techniques and royal dining rituals back into the contemporary dining landscape. Guided by celebrated chef and culinary historian Osama Jalali, At Majlis seeks to preserve the authenticity of Mughlai cuisine through meticulous research and a deep respect for culinary history.

At the heart of its philosophy is the belief that food is more than nourishment—it is a living expression of culture, memory and craftsmanship. Traditional sigdi cooking, slow-reduced gravies and recipes inspired by historical manuscripts and oral traditions define a menu that celebrates the depth of India’s royal kitchens without unnecessary reinterpretation.

The experience extends well beyond the plate. From the traditional dastarkhwan setting and ceremonial hand-washing ritual to heritage-inspired interiors, carefully selected serveware and soulful live instrumental music, every element is designed to evoke the atmosphere of a bygone era. The restaurant’s storytelling-led approach creates an immersive setting where architecture, hospitality and cuisine come together in a carefully orchestrated expression of heritage.

At Majlis stands apart by placing authenticity above spectacle and cultural preservation at the centre of its identity. Its vision is to reconnect contemporary diners with the culinary traditions of emperors, nawabs and royal households through an experience that feels both intimate and extraordinary.

With its evocative philosophy, “Royal Recipes. Royal Experience,” At Majlis invites guests to discover a forgotten chapter of India’s gastronomic history one carefully prepared dish at a time.

Contact Number: +91- 9319322188

5. Dana Choga (Multiple Locations)

For lovers of authentic North Indian cuisine, butter chicken remains one of the most cherished dishes, celebrated for its rich gravy, smoky flavours and comforting appeal. Among the established names serving Punjabi favourites across Delhi NCR, Dana Choga has built a reputation for bringing familiar flavours and satisfying dining experiences to the table.

Its butter chicken combines tender pieces of chicken with a creamy tomato-based gravy, complemented by buttery richness and aromatic spices. The result is a classic North Indian preparation that appeals to diners seeking the indulgent flavours associated with traditional Punjabi cooking.

Beyond its signature curry, Dana Choga offers a selection of North Indian favourites, including kebabs, tandoori preparations, hearty curries and freshly baked breads. Together, these dishes create a wholesome dining experience suited to family meals, casual gatherings and weekend indulgences.

With its focus on familiar flavours and approachable hospitality, Dana Choga continues to be a name for food enthusiasts exploring the region’s diverse restaurant landscape. Whether enjoyed over a leisurely dine-in meal or ordered for a gathering at home, its butter chicken brings the comforting appeal of Punjabi cuisine to everyday dining.

For anyone compiling a list of must-try butter chicken destinations in Delhi NCR in 2026, Dana Choga deserves consideration for its place in the region’s North Indian food culture and its enduring appeal among lovers of classic Punjabi flavours.

Contact Number: +91 – 9213777333/9213777111

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