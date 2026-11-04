New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The manufacturing corporate sector registered a Gross Value Added (GVA) growth of 9.28 per cent over the previous year. According to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) results for FY2024-25, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top five states in GVA terms, contributing more than 54 per cent of the country's total manufacturing GVA in 2024-25.

The survey findings, covering the reference period from April 2024 to March 2025, were released through a factsheet by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

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The data established that the manufacturing corporate sector held a share of more than 89 per cent in total GVA. Alongside this value expansion, the segment reported an increase in operating units and workforce numbers, registering a 3.45 per cent growth in operational factories and a 7.57 per cent rise in total persons engaged during the period.

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"Registered manufacturing sector has recorded notable growth in respect of Gross Value of Plant & Machinery by 7.25 % in the year 2024-25 over the previous year," MoSPI said in a release.

The release further added that, "During FY2024-25, the registered manufacturing industry experienced notable expansion, driven by upward trends across key economic metrics—including capital investment, production output, Gross Value Added (GVA), workforce numbers, and compensation in comparison to the prior year."

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Employment generation remained concentrated across a few industrial sectors. Five industries, food products, textiles, basic metals, motor vehicles, and wearing apparel, collectively accounted for more than 41 per cent of total manufacturing employment in the country during 2024-25.

Capital-wise distribution revealed structural variations across operational units. Factories with an investment in plant and machinery up to Rs 5 crore constituted 78.69 per cent of all operating establishments in 2024-25. These establishments held a 10.55 per cent share in total fixed capital, engaged 34.32 per cent of total persons, and contributed 19.24 per cent to total output and 17.61 per cent to net value added.

In contrast, units with plant and machinery investment of Rs 10 crore and above represented 15.84 per cent of operating factories. This category held 87.42 per cent of total fixed capital, engaged 59.66 per cent of total persons, and generated 76.82 per cent of gross output and 78.07 per cent of total net value added.

Classification by output levels showed similar concentration. Operating units producing gross output up to Rs 1 crore made up 18.34 per cent of factories, holding 1.17 per cent of fixed capital, 2.17 per cent of workforce, paying 0.57 per cent of emoluments, and generating 0.08 per cent of total output.

Conversely, factories with output exceeding Rs 10 crore accounted for 47.63 per cent of operating units. This segment held 95.55 per cent of fixed capital, 88.78 per cent of employment, and paid 94.57 per cent of emoluments, while contributing 98.10 per cent to total output and 97.87 per cent to net value added. (ANI)

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