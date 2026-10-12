5 Things to Consider When Parking in a Tight Space - and How VinFast Can Help

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 12: A tight parking space can turn a routine trip into a surprisingly careful exercise in basic car control, but models such as the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 come with parking technology designed to make these situations a little easier.

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A tight parking space can turn a routine trip into a surprisingly intense test of just how well you know your own car.

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In busy Indian cities, finding a spot is only half the battle. Getting into it without kissing a pillar, clipping a kerb, or leaving the car at an angle that makes you question your life choices is where things get interesting. Narrow basement parking, crowded shopping-mall car parks, and cars parked close to the lines leave very little room for error.

The good news is that parking does not have to be a one-shot performance. Slow things down, make small adjustments, and let your car’s technology lend a hand when the space starts feeling a little too snug.

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Here are five things to keep in mind the next time a parking spot looks like it was designed for a car half your size.

1. Make sure you have enough space

First, make sure the space is workable before you commit.

Look around the spot and check the cars beside you, as well as pillars, walls, kerbs and other obstacles. It also helps to get your starting position right before you begin reversing, since approaching from the wrong angle can make an otherwise manageable space much harder to enter.

There is no need to rush this part. A few seconds spent checking your surroundings can save you from having to make several awkward corrections later.

2. Reverse slowly and adjust gradually

Look around.

Once you start reversing, keep things slow and make your steering adjustments gradually. If the car is not lining up the way you want, stop and correct it rather than trying to force the manoeuvre.

If your car comes with Hill Start Assist, like the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7, it can be useful when manoeuvring around sloped parking areas. The system helps prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards when starting on an incline.

3. Use parking sensors to judge distance

Parking sensors are especially useful when judging the final few centimetres.

They give you another indication of how close the vehicle is getting to an obstacle, which can be particularly helpful when reversing into a narrow space. You can use that information together with your mirrors and what you can see around the vehicle.

All VinFast vehicles in India - the VF 6, VF 7, and the VF MPV 7 - get rear parking sensors. On the latter, they work alongside a rear parking camera to provide additional guidance when parking and reversing.

Of course, sensors are only an aid. They can tell you that something is getting close, but you still need to pay attention to what is happening around the car, which leads us to the next point.

4. Use the 360-degree camera when things get tight

A 360-degree camera can give you a much better view of what is happening around the car. Both the VinFast VF 6 and the VF 7 are equipped with a 360-degree Surround View Monitor, which gives the driver a broader view when positioning the vehicle in a confined space.

It can be particularly useful when you are trying to judge the car's position relative to parking lines, kerbs or nearby vehicles. Instead of relying entirely on what you can see from the driver's seat, you have another view to help guide the manoeuvre.

Still, don't treat the screen as your only source of information. Keep checking the mirrors and your surroundings as you move.

5. Correct your position if you need to

There is nothing wrong with taking another go if the first manoeuvre does not leave the car where you want it.

If you end up too close to one side or at an awkward angle, pull forward, straighten the car and reverse again. It may take an extra movement, but that is much better than trying to squeeze through a poor angle.

The same applies when leaving the parking space. On higher VinFast variants, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert can provide additional information when reversing out, particularly when another vehicle is approaching from somewhere that is difficult to see directly.

Parking aids can make a tight space less intimidating, but they are still there to assist the driver. The basics remain the same: check the space, take it slowly, and do not be afraid to make another move when you need to.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

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