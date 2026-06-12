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Home / Business / 50% More Efficient: iQIYI Emerging Film Project 'None Shall Escape' Charts a New Path for AI Film Production With NadouPro

50% More Efficient: iQIYI Emerging Film Project 'None Shall Escape' Charts a New Path for AI Film Production With NadouPro

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PTI
Updated At : 12:24 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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BEIJING, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, launched "None Shall Escape" on iQIYI and iQIYI International, a psychological thriller under the platform's Emerging Film Project initiative. The film is among the first feature films produced with the support of NadouPro, iQIYI's AI platform built for professional film and television production, which helped the production achieve a nearly 50% improvement in overall shot production efficiency.

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"None Shall Escape" centers on a young medical student who travels alone to a secluded Western-style manor in search of her missing twin sister. What begins as a desperate search turns into a psychological ordeal as she unravels the estate's dark secrets, navigating the line between reason and madness to survive.

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Rethinking the Visual Effects Workflow NadouPro's workspace addresses one of the most persistent pain points in large-scale productions: managing massive visual effects shots across teams. Through a project management feature purpose-built for professional workflows, it gives teams a centralized, scalable environment for shot tracking and scene management.

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"NadouPro connects to many different large-model tools, allowing us to run the same prompt across models and identify which performed best for each shot type. The project management interface also allowed our team to organize shots, track progress, and communicate in real time, something other AI tools we had used simply could not offer," said Yu ZHANG, Visual Effects Director of "None Shall Escape", who is part of a seasoned visual effects team with experience across multiple major drama series and film projects.

From Concept to Screen Leveraging NadouPro, the production team handled conceptual art design and shot generation for multiple visual effects sequences, while also applying the platform to enhance live-action footage through effects refinement, prop replacement, and atmosphere augmentation. For one of the film's most AI-intensive sequence – depicting human cells mutating under an experimental drug – NadouPro compressed what would have been nearly a month of atmosphere development under a traditional workflow into under one week, saving approximately three weeks overall.

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For another scene requiring post-war smoke and haze around the manor exterior, the traditional approach would have demanded extensive particle simulation and compositing, with frame-by-frame work covering smoke dynamics, light matching, and camera tracking. With NadouPro, the team imported the live-action footage directly into the platform and, drawing on its integrated large-model tools, rapidly generated multiple stylistic variants that closely replicated real on-set conditions.

Post-production Director Xingsheng HAN noted that integrating NadouPro into the visual effects pipeline improved overall shot production efficiency by nearly 50%. For him, AI is not a replacement for human creativity but a tool that frees production teams from repetitive work, allowing them to redirect their energy toward the creative process itself. "Even without AI, experienced visual effects professionals could produce these shots", he said. "The real question is how we draw on existing production expertise to complete long-form projects more efficiently and to a higher standard." NadouPro's Rapid Adoption and Global Expansion "None Shall Escape" is among the first feature films completed with the support of NadouPro, marking a step forward in iQIYI's continued progress toward an industrialized AI workflow for feature film production.

Since opening for commercial use on April 20, NadouPro has onboarded more than 10,000 active creators and supported over 100 iQIYI original productions in under one month, reflecting strong early adoption across the industry. As NadouPro continues to roll out new features and expand internationally, these milestones further demonstrate the platform's capabilities to support professional long-form content creation.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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