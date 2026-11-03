50+ Stroke Survivors Invited to Mark World Stroke Day at Aadicura Hospital, Vadodara

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 3: Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital invited more than 50 stroke patients it had successfully treated to a gathering in Vadodara on Sunday, in observance of World Stroke Day marked every year on 29 October. Titled “Stroke Warriors”, the event honoured the survivors with medals and recognised their recovery while putting the focus on how stroke can be recognised, prevented and treated in time.

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Held in the presence of leading specialists of the country, the engagement was intended to share stories of grit, which the hospital said are much needed as lifestyles change and the burden of stroke is increasingly seen among younger people. Survivors who were drawn from diverse profiles and geographies shared that how stroke first makes its presence felt and how it was treated giving the audience real cases rather than statistics.

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The survivors were joined by their families, healthcare professionals and citizens. The programme included a Stroke Awareness Pledge taken together, a live demonstration of how to recognise the warning signs of stroke and an expert-led session on risk factors, prevention and lifestyle changes.

Emphasising the importance of awareness and timely intervention, Dr. Sandip Mavani, Neurosurgeon & Endovascular Neurosurgeon, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, said, “Behind every stroke survivor is a story of courage and hope. At Aadicura, we believe that awareness and timely intervention can save lives and transform outcomes. Through our Stroke Warriors initiative under PAHAL, we aim to empower communities to recognise stroke symptoms and act without delay. Every survivor reminds us that timely action can make all the difference.”

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The session stressed that stroke is a medical emergency in which time matters. Recognising symptoms early and reaching emergency care without delay can reduce the risk of severe disability and improve outcomes. It also pointed to high blood pressure, diabetes and unhealthy lifestyle habits as conditions and risk factors that people can act on, and described stroke as a public health concern as much as an individual one.

The event was held under PAHAL – Karein Baat Health Ki, the hospital’s public health awareness initiative. Aadicura sought to emphasise that stroke awareness must go beyond a single day and translate into timely action and healthier lifestyles. The hospital believes that proper healthcare begins with the right knowledge.

“Healthcare must extend beyond hospital walls to build a society that is more aware, informed and proactive about its health. Through PAHAL – Karein Baat Health Ki, we strive to make health awareness an ongoing public conversation. Stroke Warriors reflects this commitment, highlighting how awareness and timely intervention can change the course of a life,” said Dr. Sumit Kapadia, Chairman, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital.

As the hospital put it in its message for the day: every survivor has a story of courage, and every informed citizen can help save a life.

For more details - https://aadicura.com/

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