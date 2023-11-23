Rs 500-cr GST notice to Zomato, Swiggy

IANS

New Delhi: Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have received GST notices worth Rs 500 crore each on delivery charges, media reports said on Wednesday.

Both online food delivery platforms charge some money from customers in the name of delivery fee. There is often a dispute between tax officers and food delivery apps regarding the delivery fee, which involves nearly Rs 1000 crore, according to the reports.

#Goods and Services Tax GST