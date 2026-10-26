New Delhi [India], October 26: The first weekend of Drum Cafe India's Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra got off to a resounding start at ISKCON Juhu, as a packed audience picked up their drums and lost themselves in a wave of devotion and rhythm.

The opening day featured performances by Dr. Vinod Hasal, Sudeep Jaipurwale, Vaishali Mhade, Vaishnavi Shriram & Siddhartha Dey, while Vinodini Hasal Oberoi enchanted the crowd with a graceful dance performance.

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What set the evening apart was that the audience wasn’t just watching... They were part of the music. With 500 drums in the hall, people of all ages, from young children to grandparents, drummed away to glory. As the energy built, many couldn’t stay seated and got up to dance to the rhythm.

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The bhajan jamming session was a clear highlight, with the crowd drumming and singing along to beloved favourites including 'Aigiri Nandini', 'Damadam Mast Kalandar', 'Shri Krishna Govinda Hare Murari' and 'Chaap Tilak' among many others.

Speaking before the show began, an ecstatic Dr. Vinod Hasal shared, “Today is the beginning of Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra, happening in Mumbai, and the response has been really good. A lot of great artists are performing, a total of 28-30 artists from shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and 'Indian Idol', et al. A total of 500 drums are there Today, so it’s going to be a lot of fun. What you would be experiencing Today, you might not have done ever before.”

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The event has a purpose beyond the stage. A part of the proceeds will support the construction of a 1,200-seat auditorium at the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The space is intended to give talented young artists from Maharashtra and across India a platform to perform, so that people from every walk of life can connect with India’s cultural heritage.

Interestingly, Mumbai is just the first stop. Dr. Hasal envisions growing the event from 500 drums to 10,000 and beyond, taking this experience of collective rhythm and devotion to audiences everywhere.

The Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra continues at ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai, on 31st October-1st November, 14th-15th November and 21st-22nd November 2026. Tickets are available on District & BookMyShow.

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