51.5 lakh LPG cylinders delivered, 8.7 lakh Indians return amid West Asia crisis: Govt

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India's fuel supplies and maritime operations remain stable despite the ongoing tensions in West Asia, with the government asserting that there is no need for panic as domestic LPG deliveries continue normally and Indian vessels are operating safely.

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According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal," with "more than 51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders" delivered on April 10 alone, even as supply chains face pressure due to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

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The ministry emphasised that the government has taken multiple steps to ensure uninterrupted supply, noting that it has "prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supply, along with high priority for hospitals and educational institutions." It added that "no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships," indicating stable availability across the country.

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Highlighting consumer behaviour, the ministry said that "online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent across the industry," while "Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 93 per cent to prevent diversion."

To ease pressure on LPG demand, the government has also pushed alternatives. "Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops," the ministry said, adding that over "26,000 PNG consumers have surrendered LPG connections via MYPNGD.in till date."

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On the commercial side, the government has increased supply allocations to minimise disruption. The ministry noted that "total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels," and these measures are "expected to prevent supply-chain disruptions, avoid shortages of essential goods and ensure continuity of industrial operations."

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas further said that enforcement actions are being intensified, with "more than 3400 raids" conducted on April 10 to curb hoarding and black marketing, while penalties have been imposed on erring distributors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said India's maritime operations remain secure, with no incidents reported. It stated that "all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours."

In a key development, the ministry confirmed that the India-flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram has "safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz" carrying "approximately 20,400 MT of LPG cargo," and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 15.

The ministry also highlighted ongoing evacuation efforts, stating that it has "facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,009 Indian seafarers so far, including 81 in the last 24 hours."

On the safety of Indian nationals in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs said that "the Government continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region" and is in "regular contact with State Governments and Union Territories for better sharing of information and coordination."

The ministry added that efforts remain focused on "ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region," with "Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals."

It further said that "updated advisories are being issued regularly," including information on travel, local guidelines and consular services, while missions are "actively engaged with Indian community associations, professional groups, Indian companies and other stakeholders."

Despite disruptions, air connectivity is being maintained in several parts of the region. The ministry noted that "since 28 February, around 8,71,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India."

Providing country-specific updates, it said that in the UAE, "airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled commercial flights," with "around 95 flights expected today," while flights are also operating from Saudi Arabia and Oman.

With Qatar's airspace partially open, "Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8-10 flights to India today," it added.

The ministry said that Kuwait's airspace remains closed, but "travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait continues to be facilitated through Saudi Arabia," while from Bahrain, movement is also being enabled via Saudi Arabia.

It further stated that the Embassy of India in Tehran has "facilitated movement of 2,225 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India," including students and fishermen.

Highlighting other routes, the ministry said that as Israeli airspace remains closed, "travel of Indian nationals continue to be facilitated through Jordan and Egypt," while from Iraq, where airspace is partially open, travel is being routed via Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Reassuring the public, the government has urged citizens to remain calm. "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information," the petroleum ministry said.

The government added that coordinated efforts with states are underway, with regular monitoring, enforcement drives, and public communication to ensure adequate fuel availability and prevent misinformation. (ANI)

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