Embassy of Nepal and GTTCI jointly host the 4th Global Diplomacy Gala Night 2026; GTTC India–Nepal Forum launched, and GTTCI AV 2026 unveiled.

New Delhi [India], November 2: In a spectacular celebration of diplomacy, international friendship and cultural harmony, the Embassy of Nepal and the Global Trade & Technology Council (India) (GTTCI) successfully hosted the 4th Global Diplomacy Gala Night 2026 at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi. Bringing together over 150 diplomats representing more than 55 diplomatic missions, the gala witnessed one of India’s biggest-ever congregations of the international diplomatic community.

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Held as part of GTTCI’s annual Diwali diplomatic celebrations, the gala has evolved into a distinguished international platform where diplomacy meets business, culture and global cooperation. Guided by its signature tagline, “Where Nations, Leaders and Business Connect,” the event brings together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, policymakers, government officials, business leaders and eminent personalities to foster friendships, recognise diplomatic contributions and explore opportunities for international collaboration.

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This year’s theme, “Creating Partnerships in Education, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Technology,” reflected the importance of cross-border cooperation in sectors that are central to economic growth and sustainable development. The gathering also witnessed participation from over 30 officials representing the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, alongside distinguished personalities and business leaders.

The diplomatic community was represented by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Heads of Mission and Chargés d’Affaires from Guyana, Iceland, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malta, Mauritius, Nigeria, Palestine, South Sudan and Sweden. Deputy Heads of Mission from Belarus, Bhutan, El Salvador, Iraq, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela also joined the celebrations. Further diplomatic representation included Cameroon, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Georgia, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Netherlands, Niger, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Taiwan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, United States of America and Vatican City. Representatives of the UNESCO Natural Sciences Unit and World Health Organization (WHO) also participated.

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In a special gesture of appreciation, GTTCI, together with the Embassy of Nepal, felicitated representatives of all participating countries and diplomatic missions, recognising their valuable presence and contribution towards strengthening international friendship, diplomatic relations and cooperation.

The gala welcomed distinguished personalities including Mr. Shiv Khera; General Dalbir Singh Suhag, former Chief of Army Staff; Dr. D. R. Kaarthikeyan, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); Acharya Lokesh Muni; Mr. V.C. Burman, Chairman of Dabur Group; Dr. Aruna Abhey Oswal; Ambassador Amarendra Khatua; Mr. Dnyaneshwar Mulay; Shri Rohit Kumar (IAS), Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan, Bikaner House; Mr. Sachin Itkar of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC); and Yogi Priyavrat Animesh, among other eminent guests.

A significant highlight of the evening was the launch of the GTTC India–Nepal Forum by H.E. Dr. Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nepal, alongside Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Founder President of GTTCI; Mr. Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, Chairman of GTTCI; and members of the GTTCI Board. The forum aims to facilitate bilateral trade, investment, infrastructure development, tourism, healthcare and technology cooperation, connecting businesses, institutions and stakeholders from both countries and translating the longstanding friendship into meaningful economic opportunities.

The evening also witnessed the unveiling of GTTCI AV 2026, opening new doors for international partnerships and global engagement. The Global Trade & Technology Council (India) is an international trade and business facilitation organisation working to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and strategic partnerships between India and global markets. With engagement across 100+ foreign missions in India, an extensive international network and industry associations, GTTCI serves as a bridge between governments, diplomatic missions, businesses, investors and institutions. Through its international forums, business delegations and sector-specific initiatives, the Council works to transform diplomatic relationships into tangible opportunities for economic cooperation.

“In his address, H.E. Dr. Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nepal, extended warm festive greetings to all guests on the occasion of Diwali, also celebrated as Tihar and Deepawali across different cultures. He underscored the deep cultural affinities and enduring people-to-people ties that enrich India–Nepal relations, emphasising the role of cultural celebrations in fostering mutual understanding, strengthening friendship and promoting goodwill among nations. He also expressed his appreciation to GTTCI for bringing together such a diverse international diplomatic community at the Embassy of Nepal and acknowledged the importance of platforms that encourage friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation among nations. He welcomed the opportunity to further strengthen India–Nepal engagement through initiatives such as the newly launched bilateral forum.”

In a special gesture of appreciation, Mr. Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, Chairman of GTTCI, honoured H.E. Dr. Surendra Thapa in recognition of his gracious support and partnership. Dr. Pawan Kansal presented the Chargé d’Affaires with a specially crafted Lord Ganesha memento made from stainless-steel houseware items, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Founder President of GTTCI, highlighted the deep-rooted cultural relationship between the two countries, stating, “India and Nepal share a unique relationship of roti-beti, rooted in centuries of shared culture, traditions, family ties and mutual affection. Our two countries have always stood together, and this friendship goes beyond geographical boundaries. We sincerely thank H.E. Dr. Surendra Thapa for graciously allowing GTTCI to host this special gathering at the Embassy of Nepal. It is an honour and privilege for us. The India–Nepal Forum is another step towards taking this enduring friendship to greater heights through trade, investment and cooperation.”

Dr. Simran Ahuja, Bollywood actress, celebrity host and Filmfare anchor, served as the celebrity emcee for the evening, bringing elegance and energy to the proceedings. The programme featured a presentation by Dr. Girish Desai, Director of Pimpri Chinchwad University, highlighting opportunities for institutional and international collaboration, alongside a presentation by Agri Gati.

The cultural showcase celebrated the rich traditions of India, Nepal and other participating nations through Ganesh Vandana, Indian dance performances by Roshni and Deepali, vibrant Nepali cultural presentations and performances by international artists. A special saxophone performance further enriched the evening, beautifully reflecting the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing communities and nations closer.

The success of the gala was supported by its esteemed partners and sponsors. The Gold Partner, Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune – Dr. Girish Desai; Associate Partners, Attorneys @ Work – Mr. Neeraj Sharma, R.D Infrastructures – Mr. Rahul Dua, Ajaya Infra Advisors Private Limited – Mr. Sunny Gaur, and Cofida Coffee Soda – Mr. Mayur Singhal; Support Partners, Agri Gati (LendenX Private Limited) – Dr. Shailendra Pratap Singh, Topline Print Media Pvt. Ltd. – Mr. Kapil Khandelwal, Areness Consulting Private Limited – Mr. Sagar Aggarwal, Vitez Rioma Impexo Private Limited – Mr. Gagon Deep, Mukul Garg and Associates – Mr. Mukul Garg, and Guidance Forever; Gift Partners, Shri & Sam – Dr. Pawan Kansal, Gems Mines – Mr. Amit Gupta, Prabhat Prakashan – Mr. Piyush Kumar Agarwal, The Flask Club – Dr. Urvashi Mittal, Honey and Dough – Mr. Anoop Chhawchharia, and Rosa Herbalcare – Mr. Rao Charan Singh; and Media Partners, Envoy Excellency – Mr. Nitesh Gautam, and ET Government. GTTCI extends its sincere gratitude to all partners, sponsors and supporting organisations for their valuable association and contribution.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Shailendra Pratap Singh, followed by dinner, cultural celebrations and networking among the distinguished guests.

With participation from over 55 diplomatic missions and more than 150 diplomats, the fourth edition marked another significant milestone in GTTCI’s journey of bringing nations, institutions and businesses together. The gala reaffirmed the enduring importance of diplomacy, cultural exchange and economic partnerships in building a more connected global community.

WHERE NATIONS, LEADERS AND BUSINESS CONNECT.

Bridging Cultures, Building Partnerships.

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