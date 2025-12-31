55% of Borrowers Shop Online, 52% Order Food: Moneyview Survey Maps India’s Digital-First Credit Use

Tier II Cities Show Fastest Rise in Digital Credit Usage, Signals Moneyview Research Bengaluru, 31st December, 2025: Moneyview, a leading digital lending platform, has released insights from its recent survey on India’s financial behaviour, capturing a decisive shift in financial behaviour across 700+ districts. Indians in 2025 showed renewed borrowing confidence, using credit not just for essentials but increasingly to upgrade lifestyles, invest in mobility, improve homes, pursue education and mark family milestones. This shift mirrors wider industry observations indicating that India’s financial ecosystem is entering a phase where credit is viewed as a strategic enabler of progress rather than emergency support.

Moneyview’s data reveals that India’s emerging cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur and Nagpur recorded the strongest surge in credit demand, reflecting rising smartphone-led adoption and greater trust in digital financial products. While healthcare and household needs remained consistent borrowing triggers, progress-led categories saw the fastest growth, signalling a confident and aspirational borrower segment. Digital consumption patterns also strengthened, with personal loan users actively spending on online shopping, food delivery and fintech apps through the year.

Demand surged most strongly across cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur and Nagpur, signalling that non-metro markets are increasingly exhibiting metro-level credit maturity. Decision-making patterns also varied by gender: family continued to play a decisive role for women borrowers (27%), while men (21%) were more inclined to seek inputs from friends, colleagues or financial advisors before borrowing.

Digital-first activity increased notably, with 55% of personal loan users spending on online shopping, 52% on food ordering and 40% using mobile banking apps, while AI-led journeys and mobile-first financial behaviour became the norm across borrower cohorts.

Sharing her thoughts on the insights, Sushma Abburi, Chief Business Officer, Moneyview, said, “India’s consumption patterns in 2025 reflect a nation ready for its next leap. Emerging cities and digitally-native users are shaping a confident, future-ready financial culture. Trust, convenience and digital readiness are redefining how India borrows, spends and plans. At Moneyview, we remain committed to building accessible and user-friendly financial products that empower individuals, whether for everyday expenses or long-term aspirations.” As digital adoption accelerates, Moneyview continues its commitment to democratizing access to seamless, affordable financial products, deepening financial inclusion and enabling India’s underserved and aspiring populations to participate confidently in the country’s growth story.

About Moneyview: Moneyview, founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal in 2014, is a leading financial services company headquartered in Bengaluru that focuses on leveraging technology to provide accessible financial services to every Indian with a smartphone. With the support of data and technology, Moneyview currently offers personal loans, personal finance management solutions, and credit trackers and has launched a series of financial products, including fixed deposits, UPI, digital gold, home loans, loans against property, and insurance. A series-E funded company, Moneyview is backed by investors like Apis Partners, Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Ribbit, amongst others. Moneyview strives to empower individuals through inclusive financial solutions that promote financial health and stability.

