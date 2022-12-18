 58% of Indians cut ‘Made in China’ purchases across products in 2022 : The Tribune India

58% of Indians cut ‘Made in China’ purchases across products in 2022

28 per cent found Indian alternative better in price-quality combination as also customer service

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS 

New Delhi, December 18 

About 58 per cent of Indians have reduced their ‘Made in China’ purchases due to the current geo-political situation while 26 per cent said they found Indian alternatives to be better in price and quality when it comes to fashion, apparel, vehicle accessories and gadgets categories, a new survey has shown.

About 59 per cent of Indians surveyed said they do not have any Chinese app on their phone while 29 per cent still have one or more, according to data compiled by social community engagement platform LocalCircles.

The survey received over 40,000 responses from consumers located in 319 districts.

According to it, 28 per cent found “Indian alternative was better in price-quality combination as also customer service, 11 per cent opted for better quality Indian products, 8 per cent preferred an alternative foreign product due to a combination of factors including better price, quality and customer service”.

In addition, 8 per cent stated that their choice was determined by the fact that they "didn't find many ‘Made in China' products in the markets, stores or online".

Around 35 per cent shared gadgets and electronic goods and accessories as the top category of Chinese products they bought in the last 12 months, followed by 14 per cent indicating festive celebration articles like lightings, lamps, etc.

With health concerns over quality of paints and other material used, Chinese toys and stationery were purchased by only 5 per cent, as well as Chinese gifts finding favour with only 5 per cent respondents and their families.

As against 11 per cent admitting to buying Chinese fashion products in 2021, the 2022 survey found only 3 per cent are buying 'Made in China' bags, apparels, accessories, etc.

The survey came as the trade deficit between India and China is widening.

It touched $51.5 billion during April-October so far this fiscal as against $73.31 billion during 2021-22 fiscal year and 44.03 billion in 2020-21, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"In summary, the current geo-political equation between the two countries -- the Galwan valley clash in June 2020 and the faceoff a few days ago along ‘Line of Control' in Arunachal Pradesh -- is likely to lead to more Indians staying away from 'Made in China' products," said the survey.

