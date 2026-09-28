5paisa Brings AI-First Trading to the World Stage at Global Fintech Fest 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: 5paisa Capital, one of India's leading digital-first financial services platforms, participated as a Silver Sponsor at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, held from September 8-11, reinforcing its commitment to building trusted, technology-led financial solutions for investors and traders across India.

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5paisa Capital has strengthened its position as a trader-focused, AI-first broker through three key moves: the launch of AlgoSpace, a no-code algo trading platform for retail investors; 5paisa MCP, its Claude-powered natural-language trading assistant for research and back testing; and a strategic partnership with OpenAI to bring personalised AI-driven investing advisory to users, with plans to make its services accessible within ChatGPT.

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As part of the event, 5paisa showcased its upcoming new app, giving attendees the opportunity to directly experience its features and capabilities firsthand.

Mr. Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa, participated as a panellist in a fireside chat on 'Trusted Fintech Without Borders and the Future of Global Finance', sharing perspectives on building trust and interoperability in an increasingly borderless financial ecosystem.

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Throughout the event, 5paisa also conducted special sessions to help attendees understand its products, features, and broader ecosystem, with speakers including Tanmay Kurtkoti, Adib Noorani, Kundan Prajapati, and Vishal Mehta.

"Global Fintech Fest gave us the perfect platform to bring the new 5paisa app directly to the fintech community and to have meaningful conversations about what trusted, borderless finance looks like going forward," said Mr. Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital. "As we continue to build AI-first, trader-focused products, engaging with this ecosystem helps us stay aligned with where global finance is headed."

5paisa's participation at Global Fintech Fest 2026 reflects its broader strategy of deepening engagement with the fintech community, showcasing its product capabilities, and building relationships with partners, industry professionals, and investors across the ecosystem.

About 5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital Ltd. is one of India's leading digital-first brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratize investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country.

Media Contact:

Sourav Mishra | Head - Communications | 5paisa Capital | sourav.mishra@iifl.com

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