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Home / Business / 5paisa Capital Wins Best Fintech Broker Award, Cements AI-First Vision at Money Expo 2026

5paisa Capital Wins Best Fintech Broker Award, Cements AI-First Vision at Money Expo 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI, India , Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5paisa Capital, one of India's leading digital-first financial services platforms, participated as a Titanium Sponsor at the recently held Money Expo 2026 and was recognized with the Best Fintech Broker award, reinforcing its position as a trusted, technology-led platform for traders and investors across India.

5paisa Capital has strengthened its position as a trader-focused, AI-first broker through three key moves: the launch of AlgoSpace, a no-code algo trading platform for retail investors; 5paisa MCP, its Claude-powered natural-language trading assistant for research and back-testing; and a strategic partnership with OpenAI to bring personalised AI-driven investing advisory to users, with plans to make its services accessible within ChatGPT.

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As part of the event, 5paisa showcased its new app, giving attendees the opportunity to directly experience its features and capabilities firsthand.

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Across both days, 5paisa conducted special sessions focused on educating and supporting attendees with insights into its products, features, and offerings, with speakers including Tanmay Kurtkoti, Adib Noorani, Kundan Prajapati, and Sanket Thakar.

"Being recognized with the Best Fintech Broker award at Money Expo 2026 is a strong endorsement of the work we've put into building an accessible, technology-driven trading and investing experience," said Mr. Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital. "Our participation as Titanium Sponsor and the conversations we had with attendees reaffirm the trust traders continue to place in the 5paisa ecosystem."

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5paisa's participation at Money Expo 2026 reflects its broader strategy of deepening engagement with the trading and investing community, showcasing its product capabilities, and building relationships with partners, industry professionals, and attendees across the ecosystem.

About 5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital Ltd. is one of India's leading digital-first brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratize investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country.

Media Contact:

Sourav Mishra | 5paisa Capital | sourav.mishra@iifl.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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