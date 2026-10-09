5Paisa Launches 'Investor Connect' – Financial Planning Program for Over 5,000 CBSE Teachers

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5Paisa Capital, one of India's leading AI-first investment platforms has launched 'Investor Connect', a series of financial planning programs for teachers across CBSE schools in India in partnership with Centre for Investment Education and Learning (CIEL). The program aims to reach 5,000 teachers.

CBSE schools together employ more than a million teachers. That reach gives the initiative the potential to build meaningful financial awareness at scale, especially among women, who make up a significant majority of the teaching community.

Advertisement

Investor Connect is not a basic financial literacy session. Each program is a practical Financial Goal Planning Workshop that helps teachers link their life aspirations to disciplined financial planning and informed investing.

Advertisement

The workshops focus on the goals that matter most to teachers and their families including - children's education, home ownership, retirement, emergency preparedness and long-term wealth creation.

The sessions are conducted by experienced CIEL trainers who combine financial-market knowledge with practical, relatable examples. An interactive format keeps teachers engaged and helps them apply the concepts directly to their own financial goals.

Advertisement

The 5Paisa Capital – CIEL partnership aims to give teachers greater financial confidence and sharper decision-making skills. Because educators shape the families and communities around them, empowering them financially creates a powerful multiplier effect that reaches well beyond the individual.

The Investor Connect program is running successfully across CBSE schools in Mumbai. CIEL and 5Paisa Capital plan to extend the workshops to CBSE schools across India as they work toward the goal of reaching 5,000 teachers.

About 5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital Ltd. is one of India's leading digital-first brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratize investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country.

Media Contact:

Sourav Mishra | 5paisa Capital | sourav.mishra@iifl.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)