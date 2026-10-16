5th Edition of Federal Bank Kochi Marathon Officially Launched for February 14, 2027; Asian Games Silver Medallist Vidarsha K. Vinod Honoured

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 16: The official launch of the fifth edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon was celebrated at the Marriott Hotel in Kochi. The event was formally inaugurated by Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court, alongside Kochi Corporation Mayor Adv. V.K. Minimol. Scheduled to take place on February 14, 2027, the marquee event is held under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India in association with the Kochi Corporation, running under the central theme “Move with Purpose.”

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A major highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of Asian Games silver medallist Vidarsha K. Vinod. Hailing from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, Vidarsha made history as the first Malayali woman to win an Asian Games medal in shooting, securing a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. In recognition of her historic sporting achievement, CleoSportz, the organiser of the marathon, presented her with a cash prize of ₹51,000. The cheque was handed over by Federal Bank Zonal Head and Senior Vice President C.M. Sasidharan, alongside CleoSportz Directors Anish Paul, Byju Paul, Sabari R. Nair, and M.R.K. Jayaram. Justice Devan Ramachandran and Mayor Adv. V.K. Minimol also felicitated the athlete, while CleoSportz leadership highlighted Vidarsha’s achievement as a fitting embodiment of the marathon's core message.

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Inaugurating the gathering, Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that the steady year-on-year increase in public participation might make it necessary to consider a larger venue for future editions. Mayor Adv. V.K. Minimol expressed her joy at the city’s association with the marathon, stating that Kochi has always embraced noble sports initiatives. C.M. Sasidharan emphasized that Federal Bank's support for five consecutive years reflects its broader societal commitment beyond banking.

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The event also marked the launch of a commemorative coffee table book, with Marathon Goodwill Ambassador Prachi Tehlan presenting the first copy to Kochi City Police Commissioner S. Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. Registrations are now open on the official website, www.kochimarathon.in, featuring four distinct categories including the 42.195-km marathon, 21.097-km half marathon, 10-km run, and 3-km Green Run. Participants registering before October 15 can avail of an early-bird 10% discount on registration fees. The launch event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Federal Bank Vice President K.T. Jayachandran, Marathon Race Director Anand Menezes, Aster Medicity Branding & Communication Head Hafis Hassan, and Jain University New Initiatives Director Dr. Tom Joseph.

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