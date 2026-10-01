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Home / Business / 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave to be held in Delhi from October 3-5; global shocks, trade and investment on agenda

5th Kautilya Economic Conclave to be held in Delhi from October 3-5; global shocks, trade and investment on agenda

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2026) will be held in New Delhi from October 3 to 5 under the theme “Resilience in an Age of Flux”, with global economic shocks, trade fragmentation, investment, technology and India’s economic priorities set to be among the key areas of discussion, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The three-day conclave will bring together more than 180 policymakers, economists, academics, financial experts and international thought leaders, including over 80 international participants from around 30 countries.

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The ministry stated that the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, will deliver the inaugural address on October 3. The inaugural session will examine how economic policy can build resilience without sacrificing growth, openness or institutional credibility amid recurrent global shocks and uncertainty.

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Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will address a special plenary on “Resilience in an Age of Flux: India’s Economic Priorities”. The session will focus on how India can sustain growth, preserve macroeconomic stability and expand investment amid global fragmentation, technological disruption and recurrent shocks.

The opening plenary, titled “A World Priced for Risk”, will examine the impact of energy shocks, supply-chain disruptions and the weaponisation of trade and economic access on macroeconomic management, investment and economic resilience.

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The conclave will also focus on the role of central banks in dealing with a more volatile global environment. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra will deliver the special address at the plenary “Central Banking in an Age of Flux”. The session will consider how central banks can manage inflation, financial fragility, capital flows and credibility amid recurrent global shocks.

Another key area of discussion will be India’s capital markets and investment requirements. The agenda includes sessions on fiscal federalism, industrial policy, capital-market development, regulatory oversight and development finance, along with the mobilisation of domestic and foreign capital for long-term investment.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the special concluding address on “India and the World: Adaptive by Design”. The session will examine how India can remain adaptive, preserve strategic autonomy, widen partnerships and respond to a more contested and uncertain global order.

Technology and the digital economy will form another major part of the conclave. Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will deliver the keynote address on “From Connectivity to AI: The New Architecture of the Digital Economy”.

The session will examine how digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and new communications networks can raise productivity while preserving competition and trust.

The conclave will also discuss the transformation of global trade and investment networks. A session on “From Globalisation to Fragmentation: Rewiring Trade Networks” will examine how strategic rivalry, industrial policy and economic security are reshaping trade, investment and supply chains.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave is an initiative of the Institute of Economic Growth, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Finance. First convened in 2022, the conclave provides a forum for discussions on contemporary economic and policy challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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