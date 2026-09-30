6 apps where you can pay bond investment SIPs via UPI AutoPay

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Systematic investing works because it removes the decision. You set an amount, pick a date, and it happens every month whether you remember or not. Most people know this for mutual fund SIPs, but the same discipline now applies to bonds. Pair a bond investment app with UPI AutoPay, and you can build a fixed-income portfolio the same automated way.

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This guide covers six apps where you can run bond and SIP investments on autopilot, and how UPI AutoPay makes the whole thing hands-off.

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How Does UPI AutoPay Work for Investment SIPs?

The mechanics are the same whether you are automating a bond purchase or a mutual fund SIP.

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UPI AutoPay is NPCI's recurring mandate framework. You authorise a fixed amount to be debited on a set date each month, say ₹5,000 on the 5th, and from then on it executes automatically. Amounts up to ₹15,000 run without an OTP each time; above that, you approve with a quick OTP on the debit date.

For SIP autopay specifically, this replaced the older, clunkier bank mandate process. Setup takes a minute inside the app, the debit happens on schedule, and your investment grows without you lifting a finger. The discipline that makes systematic investing work is baked in automatically.

6 Apps for Automated Bond & SIP Investing via UPI AutoPay

Six apps that combine investment access with UPI AutoPay.

1. Stashfin

For corporate bonds, Stashfin routes investments through SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Providers, with yields up to 14.5% p.a. depending on the issuer. Alongside bonds, it handles UPI, bill payment, personal loans, digital gold, and free CIBIL Score checks, so your bond investing sits in the same app as your everyday money management. UPI AutoPay support means recurring investments run on schedule.

2. GripInvest

A dedicated bond and alternative-investment platform, and one of the SEBI-registered OBPPs. Strong corporate bond selection with UPI-based investing. Focused specifically on fixed income and alternatives rather than a broad app.

3. Zerodha (Coin)

Primarily a mutual fund and stocks platform, but its ecosystem also covers bonds and G-Secs. Robust SIP autopay for mutual funds, with bond access through the broader Zerodha platform.

4. Groww

Popular for mutual fund SIPs with clean UPI AutoPay setup, and expanding bond and fixed-income coverage. A strong all-round investment app for younger investors automating their portfolios.

5. INDmoney

Combines investment tracking with SIP and bond access. UPI AutoPay for recurring investments, plus portfolio consolidation across asset classes.

6. Bank investment platforms (ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak)

Full-service platforms offering bonds, G-Secs, mutual funds, and SIP AutoPay inside your banking relationship. Heavier than the fintech apps but comprehensive.

Can You Really Automate Bond Investments Like a Mutual Fund SIP?

Mostly, with one honest caveat.

Mutual fund SIPs automate perfectly; the same fund units get bought on the same date every month, and UPI AutoPay handles it cleanly. Bonds are slightly different. Individual bond issues have fixed availability windows and specific denominations, so a true "same bond every month" SIP is not always possible the way it is with a mutual fund.

What works well is automating the funding. You can set up UPI AutoPay to move a fixed amount into your investment account on schedule, then deploy it into available bonds, or run a genuine SIP into a debt mutual fund that holds bonds, which fully automates the fixed-income exposure. For most investors wanting hands-off bond exposure, a debt fund SIP is the cleanest route; for those picking individual corporate bonds, automated funding plus periodic deployment is the practical approach.

Why Automate Fixed-Income Investing at All?

Because consistency beats timing, and automation guarantees consistency.

Trying to time bond purchases, waiting for the "right" yield, deploying in lumps when you remember, usually underperforms simply investing a fixed amount regularly. Automation via UPI AutoPay removes the two things that derail most investment plans: forgetting and second-guessing.

A fixed monthly online UPI payment into your fixed-income allocation, running quietly in the background, builds the defensive layer of your portfolio without demanding attention. Over years, that consistency compounds into a meaningful bond and debt allocation, the ballast that steadies a portfolio when equity markets wobble.

Set the Amount, Set the Date, Let It Run

The best fixed-income portfolio is the one you actually build, and the surest way to build it is to automate investing. UPI AutoPay turns a good intention into a standing instruction that executes every month without needing your attention.

Pick an app that offers the fixed-income access you want and clean UPI AutoPay support. For corporate bonds alongside everyday money management, Stashfin brings bond investing, payments, and credit into one app with recurring-investment support. For a fully automated debt SIP, a mutual fund platform works cleanly. Either way, set the amount, set the date, and let consistency do the work that timing never reliably does.

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