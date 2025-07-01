6 Inspiring ASBM Alumni Who Turned Classroom Lessons into Career Milestones

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: At Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), education doesn't end at the classroom door--it begins there. These six exceptional alumni have taken their B-school learnings and turned them into meaningful, impact-driven careers. From HR to digital marketing, and strategic sales to corporate leadership, their journeys are a testament to ASBM's mission of shaping future-ready professionals with both competence and character.

1. Bhakti Mhatre - From Sales to Strategic HR Leadership

Batch: 2021-23

Bhakti began her career as a Branch Sales Manager at Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., seamlessly balancing academics and leadership responsibilities. Her career pivoted to HR, where she now serves as Assistant Manager - HR & Admin at Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd. She handles everything from recruitment and onboarding to office operations. Her story reflects agility, lifelong learning, and the ASBM ethos of grounded leadership.

2. Shraddha Shetty - The Strategist Behind Digital Conversations

Batch: 2020-22

With a flair for storytelling and digital strategy, Shraddha found her calling in marketing. She now leads content planning across Google and Meta ads, SEO, and WhatsApp campaigns. Thanks to ASBM's industry-aligned approach, Shraddha turned her passion into purpose--crafting content that doesn't just inform but resonates.

3. Anunay Mishra - Engineering Business Growth Through Strategic Sales

Batch: 2020-22

As a Key Account Manager at Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Anunay drives pre-sales and strategic account management. His client-centric approach and strategic thinking were nurtured through live projects and hands-on simulations at ASBM. Today, he plays a vital role in expanding business and retaining key clients.

4. Ankita Parihar - Driving Purposeful Hiring at NPCI

Batch: 2020-22

Ankita currently works as an IT Recruiter at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), leading hiring in one of India's top digital finance organizations. Her journey--from People Partner at Expenzing to HR strategist, demonstrates her ability to blend empathy with execution, a core value instilled at ASBM.

5. Monisha Bohra - The Voice of Gen Z Marketing

Batch: 2022-24

Monisha has carved her niche in social media marketing, driven by her passion for relatable content and trend-savvy strategies. Her journey, powered by internships and live projects at ASBM, showcases how strong academic grounding paired with real-world exposure creates agile, emotionally intelligent marketers.

6. Geraldine Cruze - Championing Consultative Sales in the B2B World

Batch: 2020-22

With over six years of experience, Geraldine is a pro in Inside Sales, currently leading client engagement with a reputed institution. Her ASBM experience added a structured, strategic edge to her career, helping her evolve into a trusted B2B sales consultant and relationship-builder.

These six alumni exemplify the excellence that Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) strives to instill--where academic rigor meets real-world relevance, and leadership is built on both knowledge and character. Their diverse journeys reflect not only personal determination but also the strength of ASBM's industry-aligned pedagogy and mentorship-driven approach. As they continue to make meaningful contributions across sectors, they stand as a testament to ASBM's enduring commitment to shaping capable, ethical, and future-ready leaders.

