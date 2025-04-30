6 More Hospitals in India Commit to Safe Medical Practices by Joining the BD India and JCI PRIME Program

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 30: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company in partnership with Joint Commission International, launched their marquee patient and healthcare worker safety program Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors (PRIME) in IV Therapy in 6 hospitals across India. These hospitals include Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, HCG Aastha Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad and Apollo Hospital, Visakhapatnam).

Since its launch in 2019, PRIME has been implemented in 30 hospitals from India so far. During the 6 months of the PRIME program, the participating hospitals are exposed to a unique programmatic approach towards patient safety. This comprises of goal setting, constant progress review, tele-consultations with experts and scientific updates through webinars. The hospitals, upon successful completion of the course are certified with PRIME - a Gold Standard benchmarked safety program.

Speaking about JCI's continued partnership of PRIME with BD, the Principal Consultant for Medication Management and Safety, Joint Commission International (JCI) said, "JCI is proud to have contributed to the advancement of patient safety through the development and continued mentoring support of the PRIME program, which is a unique training program which focuses on fundamental skills relating to medication preparation, medication administration and vascular access management."

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, BD has been at the forefront of implementing safe and innovative technologies and training HCP's continuously towards best practices and developing infusion capabilities for enhanced patient care and healthcare worker safety. Preventing risk of infection and medication error in healthcare settings is a key imperative to ensure patient and healthcare worker safety. Cognizant of this and committed to safe medical practices in hospitals, our PRIME program in partnership with JCI helps hospitals improve clinical outcomes and deliver quality patient care and safety."

Both JCI and BD have continued to support the hospital healthcare professionals, management and staff with the PRIME program - both virtually and in-person, despite the challenging environment during and post the pandemic, witnessing the enhanced engagement and improved practices and patient outcomes.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

