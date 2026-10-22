6 Thoughtful Features That Make the VinFast MPV 7 a Great Family Car

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

A seven-seat MPV can promise room for the whole family, but fitting everyone in is only half the job. The real test begins when the sun is beating down, someone needs more legroom, and the luggage seems to multiply just before departure.

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The VinFast MPV 7 tackles these everyday challenges with practical features designed around how families actually use a car

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The VinFast MPV 7 tackles these everyday challenges with practical features designed around how families actually use a car. Here are six worth knowing about.

1. Rear AC Vents with Dedicated Third-Row Control

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In India's heat, air conditioning is a necessity. And when all seven seats are occupied, passengers at the back should not have to sweat it out while waiting for the front of the cabin to cool down.

The MPV 7 has AC vents across the second and third rows, along with dedicated AC controls for the third row. Cooling can reach the rearmost passengers, who also get controls for their own section of the cabin.

It is a small detail that can make a noticeable difference on a hot afternoon, particularly with the whole family on board. After all, few things can turn a peaceful family outing into a heated debate faster than deciding who gets the strongest blast of air conditioning.

2. Flexible Seating and Easier Third-Row Access

Family plans rarely stay the same. One day, the car carries the children and their school bags; the next, grandparents join the trip, along with enough luggage to suggest the family is moving house.

Fortunately, the MPV 7's second row is ready to adapt. Its 60:40 split seats slide and recline, letting passengers adjust their seating positions and make better use of the cabin. Need to get someone into the back? The one-touch tumble function moves the second row forward to make third-row access easier.

When the rearmost seats are not needed, their 50:50 split configuration allows them to fold away and free up more luggage space. From the school run to a family holiday, the cabin can adapt to different combinations of passengers and cargo without making every trip a game of automotive Tetris.

3. A PM2.5 Cabin Air Filter

Air quality is a concern in many Indian cities, particularly during busy commutes and journeys through congested streets. The MPV 7 comes with a PM2.5 cabin air filter designed to help filter fine particulate matter from the air entering the cabin. For families who spend a considerable amount of time on the road, that is a useful addition.

Of course, a cabin filter cannot make polluted outdoor air disappear. It does, however, provide an extra layer of filtration for everyday drives through city traffic, where clean air can be harder to come by.

4. Child-Seat Mounts and Safety Features for the Family

Travelling with young children calls for a little more attention to safety. The MPV 7 includes ISOFIX child-seat mounts in the second row, providing designated anchoring points for compatible child seats.

There is more to the safety equipment than child-seat mounts. Seatbelt reminders cover all occupants, while systems such as ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, electronic stability control and traction control help support braking performance and vehicle stability in different driving situations.

Of course, no amount of technology can replace careful driving or properly securing every passenger. But when a car regularly carries the people who matter most, these are sensible features to have on board.

5. Remote Air Conditioning via Smartphone App

Getting into a car that has been parked under the Indian sun can be an uncomfortable experience. The steering wheel is hot, the seats are warm, and the cabin feels as though it has been storing heat for the entire afternoon. It is hardly the welcome anyone wants before a family outing.

The MPV 7's connected-car features include remote HVAC control through a smartphone app. Owners can also check the vehicle's location and status, as well as receive notifications such as intrusion alerts.

That means the air conditioning can be activated before getting into the vehicle, subject to the feature's operating conditions and availability. A cooler cabin from the outset can make those first few minutes of a drive more comfortable, especially when impatient little passengers are already waiting to get in.

6. Small Details for Third-Row Passengers

In a seven-seat vehicle, the third row can sometimes feel like an afterthought. It is the part of the car where comfort risks becoming a matter of “at least there's a seat”. The MPV 7 adds practical touches for passengers at the back, including adjustable headrests and cup holders.

Neither feature is likely to headline a brochure on its own. Yet on a longer journey, somewhere to rest your head and a convenient place to keep a drink can make a difference. Third-row passengers have journeys to enjoy, too, not just a destination to endure.

That gets to the heart of family-friendly design: every seat should serve the person sitting in it, rather than simply help the vehicle claim seven-seat status on paper.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

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