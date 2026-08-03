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Home / Business / 60 lakh unorganised workers from Punjab registered on e-Shram portal: Govt

60 lakh unorganised workers from Punjab registered on e-Shram portal: Govt

The portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Around 60 lakh unorganised workers, including 22,272 platform based gig workers, have been registered on the e-Shram portal in Punjab, the government said on Monday.

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The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) in 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

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The portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

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Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said the portal has linkages with the National Career Service for job opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub for skill development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) for pension, and convergence portal of MoHUA, enabling e-Shram cardholders to avail additional services.

"Over 60.36 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal in Punjab, including 22,272 platform based gig workers. Such a platform is crucial for identifying those working in the unorganised sector for providing them various social security benefits," she said.

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The minister told the House that the maximum number of registrations of unorganised sector workers was done in Ludhiana district of the state at 8.96 lakh followed by Patiala at 4.89 lakh workers and Sangrur at 3.72 lakh workers.

A total of 14.44 lakh agriculture labourers, 6.78 lakh workers employed in the apparel industry, 1.94 lakh workers in the automobile sector, 9.73 construction workers, among others have been registered on the e-Shram portal from the northern state, she added.

The MoS said the ministry has adopted a comprehensive strategy to enhance registrations under the e-Shram initiative and ensure wider coverage of unorganised workers in all states and Union Territories.

In addition to enabling self-registration through the web portal and mobile application, assisted registration modes have been introduced via Common Service Centres (CSCs), State Sewa Kendras (SSKs), and the UMANG platform to facilitate easy access for workers, she noted.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is conducting targeted awareness campaigns comprising registration drives, community outreach programmes and locally tailored communication efforts.

To further strengthen outreach, the Ministry leverages social media channels to disseminate videos, tutorials and other informative content, making the initiative more accessible and engaging.

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