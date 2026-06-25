60% of Indian consumers interested in creating personal AI agents: Adobe report

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Around 60 per cent of Indian consumers are interested in creating a personal AI agent, making India the most receptive market for agentic AI in the Asia Pacific region, according to the Adobe 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report released on Thursday.

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The report stated that more than half of Indian consumers are willing to engage with AI-powered experiences. Around 55 per cent said they would interact with a brand's AI agent if offered, while 58 per cent said they are comfortable with agent-to-agent interactions.

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Further, 61 per cent said they would be comfortable allowing an AI agent to interact with a brand's human representative on their behalf.

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The report stated, "India demonstrates the strongest consumer appetite for agentic AI in Asia Pacific, with 60 per cent of consumers interested in creating a personal AI agent"

The report also noted that these figures are significantly higher than business expectations in India and other Asia Pacific markets. India also recorded the highest personal executive confidence in adopting new tools at 26 per cent.

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Indian consumers are increasingly integrating AI into their shopping and customer service experiences.

Around 65 per cent of respondents said they use AI to search for personalised product recommendations, while 60 per cent use AI for instant customer support. Additionally, 62 per cent said they are open to shopping through a virtual AI concierge.

The report highlighted a growing gap between consumer expectations and how businesses measure AI success. While consumers evaluate AI experiences based on trust, transparency and whether their needs are met, many organisations continue to focus primarily on efficiency gains and cost-related metrics.

Trust and human interaction emerged as key factors influencing AI adoption. Around 21 per cent of consumers identified clear labelling of AI systems as the most important reassurance when using AI agents, while 17 per cent said the ability to switch to a human representative at any time was critical.

The report also highlighted key barriers to scaling AI, including data integration and quality issues (69 per cent), talent and skills gaps (65 per cent), unclear return on investment (62 per cent) and technology infrastructure limitations (48 per cent).

Despite these challenges, the report stated that the organisations are already reporting benefits from generative AI. Around 71 per cent said generative AI has improved the volume and speed of content ideation and production, while 67 per cent said it has enabled non-creative teams to create content more efficiently. (ANI)

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