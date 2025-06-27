60% of Indians Sleep less than 6 Hours Nightly as Sleep Supplements Surge 650%

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Three out of five Indians aren't getting adequate nightly sleep, with a quarter reporting their sleep has worsened since the pandemic, according to a new trend report from AGR Knowledge Services. Rather than seeking medical help, most are turning to online solutions and supplements, creating a booming marketplace for sleep aids.

The report, "The Modern Sleep Bazaar: How Sleep Debt Became India's Wellness Opportunity," analyzed digital conversations, search queries and consumer sentiment to map the country's growing sleep crisis and the commercial response.

Key findings include:

* Sleep gummies saw 650% spike in search interest over the past year

* Online searches for "how to sleep 8 hours in 4" and similar quick-fix terms are increasingly common

* Interest in natural ingredients like melatonin, magnesium, ashwagandha and chamomile has surged

* Over 30-40 brands are active in India's sleep supplement space, but few are established players

"What we're seeing is a fundamental shift from treating sleep aids as one-off solutions to integrating them into nightly rituals," said Suyog Keluskar, President of the Social Media Intelligence wing of AGR Knowledge Services. "Consumers aren't just buying products--they're buying peace of mind and turning sleep into an active wellness practice."

The research reveals significant gaps in the market. While consumers are actively searching for solutions, their digital conversations show heavy emphasis on safety concerns, dependency risks and product effectiveness--indicating demand for more transparency from brands.

The trend represents a major opportunity for established health and wellness companies to enter the space with credibility, particularly as search behaviour shows consumers are looking for reassurance as much as results. This transformation reflects broader changes in how Indians approach wellness, with sleep joining fitness and nutrition as an active health pursuit rather than a passive necessity.

AGR's social listening methodology combines AI technologies with industry expertise to extract insights from real-time online / social media conversations, revealing consumer emotions, fears and aspirations beyond surface-level mentions and hashtags. To request the copy of the report, write to kushal@agrknowledge.com. AGR executives are also available for interviews and additional data insights.

