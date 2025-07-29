7 IITians Behind the Most Disruptive Startups of the Decade

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have long been recognized for nurturing some of the brightest minds in the world. These institutions don’t just produce engineers, they nurture problem solvers, critical thinkers, and leaders with a strong sense of purpose. An IIT education blends academic rigor with real-world application, equipping students to make meaningful contributions across industries. Over the years, IIT alumni have made their mark far beyond borders of India, leading companies, launching startups, influencing policy, advancing science, and even making waves in creative fields. Their journeys highlight the depth and diversity of talent that IITs continue to produce. More than just degrees, IITs instill a mindset to challenge, innovate, and leave a lasting impact on the world. Here's a list of 7 IITians from different sectors who ventured into diverse fields such as business, AI, foodtech, global tech and more leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape.

1. Deepinder Goyal (IIT Delhi) Founder and CEO, Zomato: Deepinder Goyal revolutionized online food delivery in India. His vision transformed a restaurant directory into a leading food tech giant, significantly impacting how millions discover and order food, and expanding Zomato's global footprint. The idea for Zomato originated from his realization about the daily struggle to find restaurant menus while working at Bain & Company, leading him to create Foodiebay.

2. Nandan Nilekani - IIT Bombay - Co-founder, Infosys Nandan Nilekani has truly been a pivotal figure in putting India's software industry on the global stage. He's widely recognized as an exceptional strategist, a brilliant analytical thinker, and an extraordinary communicator, qualities that have clearly driven his remarkable success. He has also served as the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), playing a pivotal role in implementing India's biometric identity program, Aadhaar.

3. Mehul Goyal – IIT Bombay - Co-founder, BoldCharter An IIT Bombay alumnus and former Partner at AlphaGrep Securities, Mehul is building deep learning-based financial systems that are 10x more efficient and adaptive than traditional algorithmic trading models. He aims to build intelligent, autonomous, and evolving AI frameworks that can outperform existing quant strategies. By merging hands-on trading expertise with cutting-edge AI research, Mehul is reimagining the future of financial markets through machine-led innovation.

4. Sundar Pichai - IIT Kharagpur - CEO, Google Sundar Pichai has been instrumental in the development of popular products like Google Chrome and Android, significantly shaping the global technology landscape. His journey from humble beginnings in Chennai to leading one of the world's most influential companies showcases his strategic vision and deep understanding of product development. Under his leadership, Google has focused heavily on AI, cloud computing, and user-centric innovations.

5. Bhavish Aggarwal - IIT Bombay - Co-founder and CEO, Ola Bhavish Aggarwal disrupted India's transportation sector, building a massive ride-hailing and electric vehicle ecosystem. His entrepreneurial drive continues to shape urban mobility and sustainable energy solutions in the country. His journey to founding Ola began after a frustrating personal experience with a taxi driver, sparking his vision for a reliable, tech-driven cab service. He has since expanded into electric vehicles with Ola Electric, aiming to lead India's transition to sustainable mobility.

6. Vivek Raghavan - IIT Delhi - Co-founder, Sarvam AI Dr. Vivek Raghavan is a pioneering technologist and founder of Sarvam AI, focused on building generative AI solutions for India in local languages and contexts. With key roles in Aadhaar, Bhashini, and the Supreme Court's SUVAS, he’s contributed to some of India’s largest digital public infrastructure. An IIT Delhi and Carnegie Mellon alum, Vivek brings deep expertise in AI, governance, and scalable technology for social impact.

7. Shiva Dhawan - IIT Delhi - Co-founder, Attentive.AI Attentive.AI offers AI-first solutions for estimation in commercial trades like construction and landscaping. By replacing manual takeoffs with intelligent software, it streamlines complex processes, enabling businesses to bid on more projects, minimize errors, and accelerate growth without expanding their teams. Through this automation, founder Shiva is helping transform the construction and field services industries.

