7 Things to Check Before Starting a SIP

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) enable disciplined mutual fund investing through regular installments, but starting without due diligence risks misalignment with financial objectives. SEBI mandates detailed disclosures in Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) and Key Information Memoranda (KIMs), providing data points for evaluation. Thorough review across multiple parameters ensures SIP selection reflects investment goals, risk capacity, and scheme characteristics before committing to automatic debits. 1. Investment Goals Clarify purpose - retirement corpus, child education, home purchase - and corresponding time horizon. Short-term goals (under 3 years) favor debt-oriented funds; medium-term (3-7 years) suit hybrids; long-term (7+ years) align with equity funds. Quantify target amounts: ₹50 lakh retirement needs different monthly SIPs than ₹20 lakh vacation fund. Time horizon influences volatility tolerance—shorter periods demand capital preservation over growth.

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2. Risk Profile Review the scheme's Riskometer (1-5 scale: 1=low risk, 5=very high) matching personal volatility tolerance. Equity funds typically score 4-5, debt funds 1-2. Standard deviation measures past volatility; higher figures indicate larger NAV swings. Portfolio turnover ratio reveals trading frequency—high turnover elevates transaction costs and capital gains distributions. Assess if 20-30% temporary drawdowns remain manageable during market corrections.

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3. Fund Performance Examine 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year returns against category average and benchmark index (Nifty 50, CRISIL Composite Bond). Consistency across market cycles matters more than single-year spikes—check performance during 2018-2020 downturn and 2021 recovery. Rolling returns (any 3-year period) reveal stability versus point-to-point figures. Alpha measures excess returns over benchmark after risk adjustment.

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4. Expense Ratio Annual recurring expense (TER) ranges 0.3-2.5% deducted daily from NAV—direct plans (0.5-1%) cost less than regular plans (1.5-2.5%) paying distributor commissions. Each 0.5% increase reduces long-term compounding: ₹10,000 monthly at 12% return loses ₹20 lakh over 20 years to 2% TER versus 1%. Fixed vs performance-linked fees also vary by scheme type.

5. Fund Manager Track Record Evaluate manager tenure (3+ years preferred for cycle exposure) and consistency across previous funds. Strategy adherence during stress periods indicates discipline. Inflows/outflows under management test scalability - rapid AUM growth strains small/mid-cap execution. Manager changes trigger performance reviews as styles differ between value, growth, or momentum approaches.

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6. Portfolio Composition Monthly factsheets detail top 10 holdings, sector allocation, and market cap breakdown. Equity funds show company names (Reliance, HDFC Bank), weights, and P/E ratios. Debt funds list bond issuers, maturities, credit ratings (AAA, AA). Concentration risk emerges from overweight sectors (>30%) or single holdings (>10%). Cash holdings signal market positioning or liquidity needs.

7. Exit Load & Liquidity Exit loads (0.5-2%) apply to redemptions within 6-12 months, deducted from NAV. Check applicability to lump sum versus SIP installments (loads apply per tranche). T+1/T+3 redemption settlement varies by scheme type - equity faster than debt. Gate provisions limit large redemptions (>₹2 crore) during stress.

Tools & Platforms Use SIP calculator tools projecting future values from monthly amounts, assumed returns (8-15%), and tenures. Platforms listing mutual funds provide factsheets, comparison tools, and risk analyzers. AMFI website offers scheme performance data; Morningstar rates funds on quantitative metrics. Mobile apps enable paperless KYC, SIP registration, and portfolio tracking.

Conclusion Reviewing investment goals, risk profile, performance consistency, expense ratio, manager track record, portfolio composition, and liquidity terms forms comprehensive SIP due diligence. These checkpoints align automatic investments with financial objectives while navigating SEBI-regulated disclosures. Consistent application across schemes supports informed mutual fund participation.

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

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