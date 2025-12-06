7 Ways Veterans Can Protect Themselves From Scams

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: Veterans who were exposed to harmful chemicals like Agent Orange, burn pits, or other toxic substances during their service are now eligible for expanded health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Signed into law in August 2022, this legislation offers delayed support to millions of veterans across the country.

But while this is a major step forward, scammers may exploit confusion around new benefits looking to take advantage of veterans. These fraudsters pretend to be from the Veterans Administration (VA) and offer fake help usually for a fee to file or access benefits. That's why staying informed and cautious is more important than ever.

Why Scammers Target Veterans

Scammers often see big government programs like the PACT Act as an opportunity to trick people out of their personal information or money. Veterans, especially older ones, can be may be more likely to encounter scams because of trust in government agencies or lack of access to online resources for verification.

The VA and the Office of the Inspector General have stepped up efforts to raise awareness. March 6 is National "Slam the Scam Day", aimed at helping people spot and stop government-related fraud. This year, veterans are the main focus.

7 Ways Veterans Can Spot and Avoid PACT Act Scams

Here are seven simple but effective tips to help veterans stay safe:

1. Don't Pay for Free Services

Be wary of companies that say you need them to get VA benefits. Many of them charge unauthorized fees for services that the VA provides for free. Use the VA Accreditation Search Tool to check if they're legit.

2. Don't Rush into Anything

If someone pressures you to act fast or sign a contract immediately, that's a big red flag. Take your time and verify before making any decisions.

3. Be Skeptical of Big Promises

Watch out for ads claiming you'll get a huge payout or benefits overnight. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

4. Ignore Random Calls or Emails Asking for Personal Info

VA typically does not request personal information unexpectedly. If you haven't started a claim, they won't contact you suddenly.

5. Limit What You Share on Social Media

Avoid posting too much personal information online. Scammers can use it to break into your VA or bank accounts.

6. Look for Secure Websites

Before you enter any info online, check the web address. It should begin with https:// -- the "s" stands for secure.

7. Watch Out for Red Flags in Messages

Be cautious if:

- The email comes from a public address like gmail.com or yahoo.com (official ones will end in .gov, like va.gov).

- There are strange links or attachments.

- The message has lots of spelling or grammar mistakes.

- It asks for urgent action like "Click now to claim your benefits."

Where to Report Scams and Get Help

If you think you've been targeted by a scam or want to learn more, here are some trusted resources:

- Social Security Scams: ssa.gov/scam

- File a complaint or get alerts: Reportfraud.ftc.gov

- Report VA-related fraud: Call the VSAFE Fraud Hotline at 833-38V-SAFE or visit VSAFE.gov

- Veterans scam updates: Follow MilitaryConsumer.gov/blog

- Operation Protect: Visit Operation Protect for Veterans - a joint effort by the Postal Service and AARP

The PACT Act is a powerful step in the right direction for veterans across the country, bringing long-awaited health care and benefits to those who were exposed to toxic substances during service. But with these changes come new risks.

Scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of confusion around government programs. By staying alert, verifying information, and reporting suspicious activity, veterans can protect themselves and their benefits. Always remember: if someone asks for money to help with VA benefits, it's likely a scam.

