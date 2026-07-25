70 startups seek INR 1,500 crore investment at ASSOCHAM Investor Connect 2.0

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Seventy startups sought investments worth nearly INR 1,500 crore through curated investor interactions at the second edition of ASSOCHAM Investor Connect 2.0, as the industry body brought together startups, investors, corporates and policymakers to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The event, held in Gurugram, featured the participation of 70 shortlisted startups and 28 investors, with the selected ventures pitching for funding through one-on-one meetings. ASSOCHAM said the startups were shortlisted from over 450 applications, following an evaluation process aligned with the investment focus of participating investors.

Advertisement

The shortlisted startups represented sectors including DefenceTech, SpaceTech, Advanced Manufacturing, ClimateTech, Cybersecurity, FinTech, SaaS, ConsumerTech, EV and Mobility, HealthTech, CleanTech, AgriTech and IT/ITeS.

Advertisement

A key highlight of this year's edition was the increase in participation by young innovators, which rose from nearly 15 per cent in the first edition to around 30 per cent. ASSOCHAM also noted a significant rise in participation from entrepreneurs based in Tier II, III and IV cities, reflecting growing interest in structured platforms that connect startups with investors and industry.

Priyanka Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, MY Bharat, Department of Youth Affairs, said, "India's youth do not lack ideas; they need access, exposure, mentorship and opportunities. The next generation of founders will emerge not only from metros but also from Tier II, III and IV cities, villages and aspirational districts." She added that platforms such as ASSOCHAM Investor Connect help connect young innovators with investors, mentors and industry.

Advertisement

ASSOCHAM said it plans to expand the initiative's reach to Tier II and III towns and cities, with a continued focus on facilitating access to capital, mentorship and strategic partnerships for startups. The event concluded with one-on-one meetings between startups and venture capital firms, angel investors and institutional investors to support future funding opportunities and collaboration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)