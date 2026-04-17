72-Hour Fixed Teeth Solution by Dr. Vikas Gowd Revolutionizes Dental Care in India

Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals Redefines Smile Restoration in Hyderabad

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HYDERABAD, April 2026 — For millions of Indians struggling with missing or damaged teeth, the prospect of a full, confident smile has long seemed distant and expensive. Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals, one of India's most celebrated dental institutions with an unbroken legacy of nearly six decades, is changing that narrative, offering complete full-mouth dental implantation with fixed temporary teeth ready in just 72 hours.

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With 59 years of dental excellence and globally trained specialists, Hyderabad's most trusted implant centre now delivers full-mouth rehabilitation with temporary fixed teeth within three days, transforming smiles across India and beyond.

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Rooted in Hyderabad and trusted across South India, Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals operates three state-of-the-art branches in Hitech City, Banjara Hills, and Secunderabad. Under the leadership of the internationally acclaimed Dr. Vikas Gowd, the first EDA (European Dental Association) Expert from India, the hospital has built its reputation on precision, patient comfort, and long-lasting results. For those considering a permanent solution to tooth loss, explore the range of the best dental implants in Hyderabad now available at the hospital.

"Missing teeth no longer have to hold you back. We give patients their confidence and their lives back in just three days.”

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— Dr. Vikas Gowd, Founder & India’s Best Implant Specialist, Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals

WHAT IS FULL MOUTH DENTAL IMPLANTATION?

Full Mouth Dental Implantation replaces all missing or severely damaged teeth using titanium implants, small posts surgically placed into the jawbone to act as artificial tooth roots. Through a natural process called osseointegration, these implants fuse with the bone over time, providing a foundation for a full set of teeth that look, feel, and function just like natural teeth. This is the gold standard for patients who have lost most or all of their teeth due to decay, injury, gum disease, or ageing, and for those exhausted by the limitations of removable dentures.

THE 72-HOUR PROCESS: STEP BY STEP

• Step 1 — Consultation & Planning: A detailed examination using 3D imaging and digital scanning precisely maps the patient's dental structure before any procedure begins.

• Step 2 — Implant Placement: Titanium implants are placed into the jawbone under local anaesthesia or sedation, ensuring complete patient comfort throughout.

• Step 3 — Fixed Temporary Teeth in 72 Hours: Within three days of implant placement, temporary fixed teeth are attached. Patients eat, speak, and smile with full confidence almost immediately.

• Step 4 — Healing Period (3–6 Months): The implants gradually fuse with the jawbone. Patients follow a simple care routine and attend regular follow-up visits during this phase.

• Step 5 — Permanent Teeth: Once healing is complete, the temporary teeth are replaced with permanent ones, offering superior strength, comfort, and a natural appearance built to last for decades.

This rapid turnaround is particularly valuable for working professionals and international patients who cannot afford extended time away from their routines. Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals has become a destination of choice for patients travelling from across India and abroad, a testament to its global standards of care. Learn more about the hospital's international recognition at global standards, local care: Dr. Vikas Gowd representing India in the EU & UK Digital Dentistry Consensus.

TECHNOLOGY THAT SETS DR. GOWD APART

The hospital's investment in cutting-edge dental technology underpins every procedure:

• Digital Scanning — Precise, comfortable impressions with no messy moulds.

• CAD/CAM Technology — Teeth designed and fabricated on the same day.

• Guided Implant Surgery — Highly accurate and safe placement for every patient.

• Laser Dentistry — Minimal pain, reduced bleeding, and faster healing.

• 3D Imaging & Treatment Planning — A comprehensive view of dental structure before any procedure begins.

ABOUT DR. VIKAS GOWD

Dr. Vikas Gowd is a globally recognised expert in Implantology, Prosthodontics, and Aesthetic Dentistry. He holds the distinction of being the first EDA (European Dental Association) Expert from India and serves as Director of Oral Implantology at Genova University. Having received advanced training from institutions in the USA, Switzerland, and Germany, he is the pioneer of immediate dental implants and CAD/CAM technology in India, and an active researcher in stem-cell dentistry. His internationally acclaimed training programmes can be explored at the School of Dental Implant, where he mentors the next generation of dental professionals.

AFTER-CARE & REHABILITATION

Following implant surgery, a structured rehabilitation phase ensures long-term success. Patients receive full support from the hospital's clinical team, guidance on oral hygiene, dietary adjustments during initial healing, and scheduled follow-up check-ups. With the correct care, dental implants can last for decades, making them a sound, long-term investment in health and quality of life.

Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals — 59 Years of Smiles, One City's Most Trusted Name

Founded in 1965 by the visionary Dr. Vikas Gowd, Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals has grown over nearly six decades into Hyderabad's most trusted centre for advanced dental care. With three Advanced branches in Hitech City, Banjara Hills, and Secunderabad, the hospital blends a warm, patient-first approach with the precision of globally benchmarked dental science. Every treatment, from routine care to full-mouth implant rehabilitation, is delivered using the latest technology, guided by specialists trained across the USA, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. Whether you are a local patient or travelling from abroad, Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals offers one promise that has never changed in 59 years: world-class dentistry, delivered with compassion.

CONTACT & APPOINTMENTS

Dr. Gowd Dental Hospitals | Hitech City · Banjara Hills · Secunderabad

08886664787 / 08886664790

www.drgowddental.com

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