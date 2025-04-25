75% Indians desire a daily growth collaborator: Google-Kantar report

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Google and Kantar released a study to understand Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India, surveying over 8,000 people across 18 cities.

The study found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption: 60 per cent aren't familiar with AI, and only 31 per cent have tried any Generative AI tool.

The research also showed a strong, innate desire among Indians to improve and excel, with the majority seeking to boost productivity (72 per cent), enhance creativity (77 per cent), and communicate more effectively (73 per cent) in their daily lives.

On average, 75 per cent of Indians desire a daily growth collaborator.

The study underlines the massive headroom for Gen-AI adoption in India, people's desire to use such tools to excel in life, and how Google Gemini is helping Indians boost their confidence and capabilities.

Gen AI tools like Gemini are increasingly meeting this desire of a collaborative guide.

Google is seeing significant positive impact among early adopters: 92 per cent of Gemini users report a boost in confidence, 93 per cent report it has supercharged their productivity, 85 per cent Gemini users in India feel it helps spark their creativity, among other benefits.

Google also unveiled new Gemini features enabled by Google's best, state-of-the-art AI models.

This includes Veo 2 in Gemini helping people generate stunning videos straight from their ideas, Gemini Live with Video enabling users to have natural, back-and-forth visual conversations about the world around them using just their camera, and new capabilities with Gemini's Canvas, Deep Research and Audio Overviews features.

Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google Deepmind said "Gemini represents Google's most state-of-the-art AI models designed to push boundaries, enabling experiences that were previously unimaginable - for instance, creating video with Veo 2 or having interactive intuitive conversations with Gemini Live. We're continuing to push the envelope in our goal to build a truly personal, helpful AI assistant for everyone."

Shekar Khosla, Vice President, Marketing, Google India said "We're seeing Gemini make a difference in how they feel about their own capabilities, with 92% of Gemini users feeling more confident in their daily lives. Our focus with Gemini has always been to harness Google's leading innovation to build a truly personal, helpful AI assistant for everyone, and we're glad to see that come alive in so many meaningful ways across ages, cities, needs, and languages."

The majority of the people surveyed are seeking personal efficiency, with 72 per cent expressing the need to be more productive in their daily lives. While 77 per cent want to be more creative, 73 per cent want to communicate more effectively.

People face hurdles like constant time pressures, frustrating creative blocks, and challenges expressing themselves clearly, impacting confidence and opportunities.

Crucially, this desire extends beyond work or school: 76 per cent want to save time on everyday tasks like planning travel or managing budgets, and 84 per cent want to be more creative with everyday tasks like helping kids with homework or trying recipes.

Common roadblocks often prevent progress, such as simply getting started, a struggle for 68 per cent, or lacking necessary skills and guidance, which holds back 52 per cent.

"These aren't minor frustrations; they can sometimes have real costs, often stopping people from pursuing goals altogether, with 61 per cent of Indians reporting they abandoned a professional or creative aspiration due to such hurdles," they said in a statement.

Beyond these bigger goals, this daily friction also sometimes saps confidence - for instance, 73 per cent worry about how their message or tone comes across - and prevents people from fully pursuing everyday passions, like trying new recipes, where 71 per cent feel blocked, or planning desired travel, which 67 per cent find hindering.

Gemini impact among early adopters:

92 per cent of Gemini users report feeling more confident, with particularly high impact among Gen Z (94 per cent), Students (95 per cent), and Women (94 per cent).

Gemini users also report significant tangible benefits across the board. 93 per cent report Gemini boosted their efficiency and task management, while 85 per cent feel it helps spark new ideas and unlock creative expression.

Communication is enhanced for 94 per cent, who report Gemini helps them express themselves clearly and effectively.

Furthermore, 80 per cent report Gemini has helped with complex decision-making or expert guidance, 69 per cent say it supported their skill development and learning journey, and 77 per cent found it helped them pursue a new creative or professional pursuit.

Google also shared Gemini's top use cases in India spanning across diverse needs: simplifying complex information, offering 'how-to' guides, generating creative ideas, assisting with writing, and even culinary exploration. (ANI)

