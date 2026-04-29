The domestic investors continued to drive the investment activities in India’s real estate landscape, with 76 percent of market share, while foreign investors contributed the remaining 24 percent in first quarter of FY26, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

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Institutional investment activity in real estate during Q1 FY26 recorded a total of USD 1.6 billion, down 52 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and up 26 percent year-on-year (YoY).

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The report noted that the domestic investors’ share has been higher in four of the last five quarters. The increased domestic institutional share acts as a safeguard against volatile foreign capital flows, reducing risks from global currency fluctuations and geopolitical events.

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Core asset acquisitions had 68 percent share in Q1 FY26, followed by 24 percent for under construction projects and 8 percent early-stage investments. The office sector was the most attractive in Q1 FY26, having received 64 percent share of inflows, followed by the hospitality (13 percent) and residential (9 percent) sectors.

At a city level, the report highlights that Delhi NCR garnered 28 percent of the quarterly investment in Q1 FY26, followed by Chennai and Bangalore at 17 percent and 14 percent shares, respectively. In the overall institutional fund deployment during Q1 FY26, Private Equity (PE) investments had 74 percent share, followed by real estate investment trusts (REITs) at 26 percent.

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Meanwhile, the Private Equity (PE) investment in the real estate sector during Q1 FY26 was up by 48 percent on YoY basis and 19 percent lower than the previous quarter. PE investments from the USA made a strong start to the year at USD 293 billion, up by 5 percent (YoY).

The reported further stated that Q1 FY26 recorded sale transaction volumes of USD 521 million in the commercial office sector, up 17 percent and 75 percent on YoY and QoQ basis, respectively. During Q1 FY26, Mumbai continued to drive transactions with a 48 percent share in value terms, followed by Chennai (23 percent) and Pune (18 percent). Total number of commercial office purchase transactions by corporate in Q1 FY26 was 11 percent higher than the average deal count of the last four quarters.

With strong domestic capital pools, healthy office demand, and expanding Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) portfolios, India’s real estate investment outlook remains positive for the remainder of 2026, it added.