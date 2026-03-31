785 Students Graduate with Nine Winning Gold Medals at the 51st Convocation of IIMB

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore hosted its 51st Convocation on 27th March 2026. A total of 785 students from various programmes graduated, this evening. Degrees were awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes - the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) received the Master of Management Studies (Public Policy) degree. One PhD scholar received the award for excellence in research, while gold medals were awarded for Best All Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank.

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"Congratulations to the Class of 2026 at the 51st Convocation of IIM Bangalore. As you enter a rapidly evolving business environment, remember that lasting success is built through consistent choices, not just moments of acceleration. The real test of leadership lies in balancing short-term performance with long-term value creation. It is possible to have it all, but not always at the same time - prioritization and resilience act as the key. I wish you the wisdom to play the long game and create meaningful, enduring impact", said Chief Guest Ms Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Life, during her special address at IIM Bangalore's Convocation ceremony, this evening.

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Ms Padalkar explained the graduating students that life should go beyond the fast pace of the sprint to make way for a more resilient and enduring marathon. She explained that institutions and careers are not built in sprints but through a process of evolution of a long distance race, with doses of energy, ambition, confidence and courage, and that leadership was about integrating multiple lenses. She also emphasized on the importance of precision meeting persuasion, trust built over years and slowing down to accelerate, to have sustainable careers.

Ms Padalkar also shared that three key decisions proved to be the turning points in her own life - choosing finance as her career, returning to India to build a life in the financial capital Mumbai, and choosing the life partner that she did.

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Ms Vibha Padalkar advised the students that the ability to anticipate, discipline to pause and wisdom to choose deliberately, will stand them in good stead in the long run. "IIMB has honed your decision making skills. So, as you enter a new phase of your lives, remember that you need to run fast when it matters, slow down when it counts and stay in the long race."

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore hosted its 51st Convocation on 27th March 2026. A total of 785 students from various programmes graduated, this evening. Degrees were awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes - the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) received the Master of Management Studies (Public Policy) degree. One PhD scholar received the award for excellence in research, while gold medals were awarded for Best All Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank.

The students graduated from the prestigious institution this year in the presence of the Chief Guest, Board Members, Director-in-charge, Deans, faculty, alumni and staff of the Institute, alongside proud smiles and loud cheers from their families.

Gold medallists and PhD award winner: This year, a total of nine students have won gold medals. Moreover, a PhD scholar received the award for excellence in research.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2024-2026, Manasi Anju Mertia is the First Rank Holder, while Dhvit Jayen Mehta is the Second Rank Holder.

Mayur Dattatray Khule is the Gold Medallist for Best All Round Performance for Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) 2024-2026 combined.

For the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) 2024-2026, Bharat Mundra is the First Rank Holder.

In Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2025-2026, Aysha Shaba PP is the First Rank Holder and Rajasilpi SP is the Best All Round Performer.

In Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) 2024-2026, Lakshmi R is the First Rank Holder, while Biswaranjan Mishra is the Best All Round Performer.

In the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM), Anirudh has won the gold medal for Best Academic Performance.

The Institute Research Award 2026 was won by Divya Dwivedi, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) student of the Information Systems area of the graduating batch. The award seeks to inspire the school's Doctoral students to achieve greater heights in terms of research quality and productivity.

Address by Prof. Malavika R Harita, Member, IIMB Board of Governors

The day's events also included an inspiring address by Prof. Malavika R. Harita, Founder & CEO, Brand Circle, and Member, IIMB Board of Governors. She made mention of IIMB's new Centres such as the Centre for Digital Public Goods as well as the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital, the newly set up IIMB Development Foundation - the Institute's fundraising and development arm, and the Institute's collaborations with leading national and global organizations which play a significant role in enhancing the Institute's reputation. She also highlighted IIMB's achievements in terms of placements and the Institute's position in prestigious national as well as global rankings.

"Be focussed on gaining knowledge, stay authentic, relevant and original, and create the impact you want to", she advised the budding managers and entrepreneurs."

Director's address

Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore, highlighted some of the achievements of the Institute as well as of faculty, students and alumni, and shared details on IIMB's programmes, centres, events, digital learning initiatives, rankings, placements, entrepreneurship, and more.

"With a vision to elevate undergraduate education in India with the same academic rigour that defines our postgraduate offerings, we introduced two undergraduate offerings: BSc Honors in Economics, and BSc Honors in Data Science."

While sharing his message, Prof. Dinesh Kumar commended the Institute for its initiatives on sustainability, inclusivity as well as nation building, apart from academics and research. "The Office of Diversity and Inclusion convened important conversations on accessibility and universal design, and student-led efforts play an important role in our outreach."

"Sustainability remains our key priority. We released our Sustainability Report on World Environment Day and introduced a new core course on Responsible Business and Sustainability. These efforts were accompanied by practical steps toward greener campus operations, including the introduction of an EV fleet on campus, donated by the PGP 1998 batch. IIM Bangalore won the Award for Excellence in Biodiversity Management and the Award for Excellence in Social Welfare and Community Services, at the ELCITA Sustainability Awards 2025."

He also congratulated IIMB's incubation centre, NSRCEL, on completing 25 years of supporting entrepreneurs in November last year.

Prof. Dinesh Kumar also shared three Zen stories to emphasize on the importance of mindfulness to the graduating students. "The destination is not so important, but the journey is, and the journey has to be full of happiness. Be compassionate, which again is necessary to make life happier. Also, make integrity your life motto. These three elements will go a long may in making your lives happier."

"Consider IIMB to be your home - come back, share your life stories and be an inspiration to the entire country."

As the graduating students get a step closer to their dreams - with new beginnings, hopes and possibilities in the horizon - the campus today was witness to moments full of emotional farewells, group photos, selfies and other celebrations.

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