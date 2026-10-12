7Seas Entertainment Shifts into Higher Gear With 'Formula Ride'

India-built mobile racing title brings together speed, strategy, career progression and real-time multiplayer for a wider global audience

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12: 7Seas Entertainment Limited (BSE: 540874) today announced Formula Ride, an upcoming mobile racing game designed to place players at the centre of high-speed competition while introducing strategic decisions that can influence the outcome of every race. Formula Ride is currently available for pre-registration on Google Play and pre-order on the App Store, ahead of its proposed commercial launch on Android and iOS.

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Developed in India for domestic and international audiences, Formula Ride is being built as a feature-rich racing experience in which raw speed is only part of the challenge. Planned gameplay elements include tyre management, pit-stop strategy, vehicle-damage response, braking dynamics and race-control decisions as conditions change on the track.

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A racing experience built around choice and competition

Formula Ride is planned to include a range of modes intended for both quick-play users and players seeking longer-term progression:

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• Championship Mode: a structured racing season proposed to feature 10 teams and a 20-driver grid.

• Career Mode: progression through racing tiers, with opportunities to unlock vehicles and upgrades and build a racing reputation.

• Quick Race and Classic Modes: accessible racing sessions offering different ways to experience the game.

• Real-time Multiplayer: proposed competitive gameplay with supporting features such as leaderboards, achievements and daily rewards.

The game is intended to combine accessible controls with deeper systems that reward timing, judgement and consistent improvement. This balance is expected to make the title accessible to new players while providing progression and competitive features intended to support continued player engagement.

Advancing original gaming intellectual property

Formula Ride reflects the Company’s continuing focus on original gaming intellectual property and mobile-first product development. Its proposed combination of competitive gameplay, progression systems and multiplayer features is intended to provide a foundation for future product enhancements and content updates, subject to user adoption, commercial viability, technical feasibility and platform requirements.

For 7Seas Entertainment, the title is also an opportunity to showcase Indian game-development capabilities to a wider audience. The project brings together the Company’s teams across concept development, gameplay design, software engineering, visual production, quality assurance and publishing.

Management commentary

“Formula Ride is being designed to deliver more than the excitement of racing. Our focus is on creating an engaging experience in which players can compete, make meaningful strategic choices and grow through the game over time.

The title reflects our ambition to build original games in India for players everywhere. Its combination of race strategy, career progression and real-time multiplayer gives us a strong creative foundation on which we can continue to develop the experience. We are encouraged by the progress made so far and look forward to the commercial launch of Formula Ride and bringing the game to players in India and international markets.”

— L. M. Shankar, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited

Designed for a wider audience

Formula Ride is being developed for mobile players who enjoy fast, competitive sessions as well as those who prefer structured championships and long-term career progression. Following its commercial launch, the Company intends to refine and update the title based on player feedback, performance data, technical considerations and applicable platform policies.

Launch availability, platform details and further updates will be communicated through the Company’s official website and channels.

About 7Seas Entertainment Limited

7Seas Entertainment Limited is a developer and publisher of digital games and interactive content headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The Company develops original gaming intellectual property and digital experiences across mobile, PC and web platforms and works across game design, software development, animation, quality assurance, publishing and AI-assisted content production.

Media contact

7Seas Entertainment Limited

Website: www.7seasent.com

Email: info@7seasent.com

Telephone: +91 40 4953 3636

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual outcomes may differ due to development timelines, player response, market conditions and platform requirements, and the proposed launch does not assure any immediate financial or commercial benefit.

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