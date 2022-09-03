8.3%, unemployment at one-year high: CMIE

PTI

Mumbai, September 2

India’s unemployment rate surged to a one-year high of 8.3% in August as employment sequentially fell by 2 million to 394.6 million, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). During July, the unemployment rate was at 6.8% and the employment was 397 million, the CMIE data added.

Highest in Haryana

In August the urban unemployment rate shot up to 9.6% and rural unemployment rate also increased to 7.7%

The unemployment was the highest in Haryana at 37.3% followed by J&K at 32.8%, Rajasthan at 31.4%, Jharkhand at 17.3% and Tripura at 16.3%

“The urban unemployment rate is usually higher at about 8% than the rural unemployment rate, which is usually around 7%. In August the urban unemployment rate shot up to 9.6% and rural unemployment rate also increased to 7.7%,” CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas said.

Vyas further said erratic rainfall affected sowing activities and this is one of the reasons for the increase in unemployment in rural India.

The unemployment rate in rural India rose from 6.1% in July to 7.7% in August. More importantly, the employment rate fell from 37.6% to 37.3%.

