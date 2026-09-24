8 lakh bank employees, officers to participate in 3-day bank strike

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), comprising seven major bank employee and officer unions — AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC — has announced a three-day nationwide bank strike on September 28, 29 and 30.

More than 8 lakh bank employees and officers across public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks are expected to participate in the strike.

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If their demands remain unresolved, an indefinite strike will commence on October 26, 2026, the UFBU said.

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As part of the protest, a large demonstration was held today outside the State Bank of India A.O. Building in Sector 5, Panchkula, with more than 500 bank officers and employees participating. UFBU leaders addressed the media and highlighted their key grievances.

The union leaders said a five-day work week was already the norm in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LIC, GIC, Central and state government offices, stock exchanges, and money and foreign exchange markets.

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They also said that with the expansion of digital banking and alternative delivery channels, declaring all Saturdays holidays — while adjusting daily working hours from Monday to Friday — would cause minimal disruption to customers.