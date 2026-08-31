8 of 19 sub-sectors record double-digit growth in June 2026, real estate leads: MoSPI

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Eight out of 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in June 2026 compared to the same month last year, with real estate emerging as the top-performer, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Advertisement

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the Index of Services Production (ISP) for the month of June 2026 in respect of 19 sub-sectors, with base year 2024-25.

Advertisement

"8 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in June, 2026 as compared to June, 2025," the release said adding "18 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded positive growth in June, 2026."

Advertisement

The real estate sector recorded the highest growth of 24.7 per cent in June 2026, followed by retail trade (18 per cent), wholesale trade (15.1 per cent), administrative and support services (14.4 per cent), and IT and computer-related services (13.5 per cent), as per the data.

Apart from this, the Ministry also released GDP data on Monday, which showed India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2026-27, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's earlier projection of 7 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

As per the latest data, it is evident that Indian economy maintained its growth momentum despite global headwinds.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

The growth rate exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's earlier estimate of 7 per cent for Q1 FY27. The central bank had revised its full-year GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Nominal GDP, calculated at current prices without adjusting for inflation, also witnessed strong growth during the quarter. It was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 80 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, marking a growth of 10.3 per cent.

MoSPI is scheduled to release the next set of quarterly GDP estimates for the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27 on November 30, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)