80% of Indian rural households consistently report higher consumption over the past year: NABARD survey

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): About 80 per cent of rural Indian households have consistently reported higher consumption over the last year, NABARD's Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) found, asserting the survey outcome as a hallmark of rising prosperity.

The eighth round of NABARD's Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) presents the clearest evidence of a broad-based revival in rural demand, rising incomes and improved household well-being over the past year. RECSS is a high-frequency, bi-monthly assessment being conducted by NABARD since September 2024.

The survey now offers a rich, year-long dataset enabling realistic assessment of rural economic shifts of both backward-looking conditions and forward-looking household sentiments.

The past year has seen a clear strengthening of rural economic fundamentals. With robust consumption, rising incomes, moderating inflation and healthier financial behaviour, rural India is on a positive trajectory. Sustained welfare support and strong public investment are reinforcing this momentum.

The rural economy has strengthened significantly between September 2024 and November 2025, the survey found. Whereas the consumption boom was found to have been driven by real purchasing power.

Among other findings, the survey found that 67.3 per cent of monthly income is now spent on consumption, the highest share since the survey began, driven by GST rate rationalisation.

"This demonstrates strong, broad-based demand - not sporadic or concentrated in specific segments," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Income growth has been reported to be the highest since survey inception. 42.2 per cent of rural households experienced income growth - the best performance across all survey rounds; just 15.7 per cent reported an income decline of any type - the lowest recorded so far; future outlook is exceptionally strong: 75.9 per cent expect incomes to rise next year - the highest level of optimism since September 2024.

Rural investment activity has picked up sharply. 29.3 per cent of households increased capital investment over the past year - more than any previous round, showing renewed asset creation in farming and non-farm sectors.

"The pick-up in investment is driven by strong consumption and income gains, not credit stress," the finance ministry said.

Rural credit access to formal sources was found to have reached the highest mark. 58.3 per cent of rural households have accessed only formal sources of credit - the highest so far among all rounds of this survey, up from 48.7 per cent in September 2024. However, the share of informal credit is about 20 per cent, underscoring the need for a continued push for deeper formal credit penetration.

The NABARD survey also noted that the government transfers continue to support demand without creating dependency. Ten per cent of average monthly income is effectively supplemented through welfare transfers such as subsidised food, electricity, water, cooking gas, fertilisers, school support, pensions, transport benefits and more.

"For some households, transfers exceed 20 per cent of total income, providing essential consumption support and helping stabilise rural demand," the NABARD survey found.

Inflation perceptions dropped to their lowest level in one year.

Average inflation perception moderated to 3.77 per cent, falling below 4 per cent for the first time since survey initiation. 84.2 per cent perceive inflation at or below 5 per cent, and nearly 90 per cent expect near-term inflation to remain below 5 per cent.

"This disinflation has enhanced real income, improved purchasing power, and boosted overall welfare," the finance ministry said.

Loan repayment and capital investment conditions were also found to have improved.

"With lower inflation and interest rate moderation, the share of income allocated for loan repayment has declined compared to earlier rounds. 29.3 per cent of rural households have undertaken increased capital investment during the last year, which is the highest level among all rounds of the survey," the finance ministry said.

Rural infrastructure and basic services received strong endorsement; rural households express high satisfaction with improvements in roads, education, electricity, followed by drinking water and health services. "These improvements complement rising incomes and support long-term prosperity."

NABARD's Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey is conducted every two months across India. It captures both quantitative indicators and household perceptions relating to income, consumption, inflation, credit, investment and expectations. (ANI)

