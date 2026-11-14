PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today released the State of AI in Quality Engineering 2026 report. It finds that 81% of software teams have merged AI-generated code or tests they did not fully understand, and 44% report more escaped defects or production incidents as AI-written code has grown. AI now writes much of the code and many of the tests, yet most teams still verify that work with a person after the fact, or with another AI model.

97% of teams surveyed now use AI in testing or plan to. For most of them, the open question is how AI-generated code and tests get verified before they ship.

Key findings from the State of AI in Quality Engineering 2026 report:

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- The verification gap: Only 41% of teams run any automated check on AI-written code before merge; most rely on manual review (55%) or a QA hand-off after the code is written (51%). Teams without separate CI tests see escaped defects rise more often (49%) than teams that run them (38%).

- Developers are the most exposed: 93% of developers have merged AI output they did not fully understand.

- AI grading AI widens the gap: Teams that use one model to score another (LLM-as-a-judge) regularly merge AI output they do not understand twice as often as other teams (29% against 15%). AI-generated tests are "almost right, but not quite" a median 65% of the time.

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- AI agents ship on human review and demos: 77% of teams build AI agents they need to test, but 37% of them have no systematic way to evaluate those agents, and only 28% test agents against users who try to break them.

- Budgets fund generation, not verification: 50% of teams spend most of their AI testing budget on producing AI output, against 17% on verifying it.

- Few are prepared for AI mistakes: Only 13% of teams have an incident-response plan for AI errors.

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"Software teams now rely on AI to write their code, generate their tests, and increasingly determine whether both are ready to ship. Verification, however, has not kept pace with that shift. We believe any output AI produces should be validated by a system independent of the model that produced it, before it merges and every time it changes. The teams in our survey that already follow this discipline see fewer defects reach production, and we expect it to become the standard for engineering organizations shipping with AI", said Asad Khan, Co-founder and CEO of TestMu AI

Read the report here: testmuai.com/research/state-of-ai-in-quality-engineering.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is an Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that assures AI deployments across the enterprise and the real world. It runs agentic testing for web and mobile apps on 5,000+ browsers and 50,000+ real devices, and for chat, voice, IVR, video, and image agents. For more information, visit www.testmuai.com.

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI

nikhils@testmuai.com| +91 98709 81968

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