 ‘86 per cent of Indian workers feel sense of pride at work’: Report : The Tribune India

‘86 per cent of Indian workers feel sense of pride at work’: Report

The report surveyed over 45 lakh employees from 1,394 companies

‘86 per cent of Indian workers feel sense of pride at work’: Report

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, June 18

About 86 per cent of Indian employees responded positively to a sense of pride at the workplace in 2023, while 84 per cent of workers responded positively to fairness and respect for their workplaces, a new report has revealed.

The report surveyed over 45 lakh employees from 1,394 companies.

"When organisations pay fairly, treat fairly, and cultivate a better work environment, the overall experience improves exponentially. Equal opportunities for all demographics not only drive higher productivity and innovation but also enable employees to find meaning in their jobs, creating a better future," the report said.

According to the Great Place To Work report, about 89 per cent of senior employees felt most positive of pride.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the employees under the age of 25 years responded least positively to a sense of pride and fairness, each making about 85 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

The data cuts by gender indicated that male employees demonstrate greater credibility, camaraderie, fairness, respect, and pride than female employees.

According to the report, when employees of all demographics experience a great workplace, organisations experience an 8 per cent increase in productivity and a 10 per cent increase in the celebration of innovation at work.

Further, the report stated that organisations in 2023 will prioritise employees exceeding expectations, work allocation, customer care, pride, and finding meaning in their jobs.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

2
Punjab

‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

3
Haryana

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

4
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

5
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45 crore assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

6
Nation

‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

7
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

8
Punjab

No funds as health centres turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Minister

9
Punjab

Ludhiana heist mastermind, her husband arrested in Uttarakhand

10
Nation

10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...

Punjab Police nab 4 accused in Moga jeweller’s killing

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

The operation was supported by Bihar Police and central agen...

Over 50 patients admitted in UP’s Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram

Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for cheating US citizens of USD 20 million via fake call centres

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap