86400 Expands Financial Services Technology Portfolio with Three New Launches

CardsXT as a Service enables banks and fintechs to build and manage card programmes; 86400 UPI app experience extends its offering into consumer-facing digital payments; IBMB brings greater interoperability to digital banking Mumbai, September 17, 2026: 86400, an initiative of Mobileware Technologies and a technology service provider building infrastructure for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of three new offerings — CardsXT as a Service, the 86400 UPI app experience and IBMB.

The launches mark an expansion of 86400’s technology proposition across multiple layers of financial services — from infrastructure and institutional capabilities to consumer-facing digital payment experiences. Together, the three offerings reflect the company’s focus on enabling banks and fintechs to build, modernise and scale financial products and experiences as the industry becomes increasingly digital and interconnected.

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From Payments Infrastructure to the Broader Financial Services Stack Financial services are increasingly being shaped by the technology infrastructure connecting institutions, products and customers. Against this backdrop, 86400 is expanding beyond individual payment technology solutions to address a broader set of requirements across banking and digital payments.

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CardsXT as a Service is designed to help banks and fintechs launch and manage card programmes through an integrated technology offering, giving institutions greater flexibility as they develop and scale card products.

The 86400 UPI app experience extends the company’s technology proposition into the consumer-facing payments layer, with a new UPI experience developed by the 86400 team.

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IBMB expands the 86400 product suite into digital banking, reimagining net and mobile banking for increasingly connected payment journeys and bringing greater interoperability and a more seamless experience across banks.

Together, the three offerings span distinct but increasingly connected layers of the financial-services ecosystem — institutional infrastructure, digital banking and consumer payments.

Satyajit Kanekar, CEO, 86400, said: “Financial services are increasingly being shaped by the technology layer that connects institutions, products and customers. Our focus is therefore not simply to introduce new products, but to build technology that enables banks and fintechs to respond to how financial services are evolving. CardsXT as a Service, our UPI app experience and IBMB address different parts of that ecosystem, while giving institutions technology they can build, adapt and scale as their businesses evolve.” Amitabh Kanekar, COO & Co-Founder, 86400, said: “Building three offerings that span cards, UPI and banking meant solving for interoperability from day one, not bolting it on later. That is the harder engineering problem, and it is the one that matters most to the banks and fintechs we work with, because it is what lets them move fast without re-architecting every time the ecosystem shifts.” Three Offerings, One Expanding Technology Proposition CardsXT as a Service CardsXT as a Service enables banks and fintechs to build, launch and manage card programmes through an integrated technology offering. It is designed to provide institutions with the flexibility to develop and scale card products while reducing the technology complexity associated with managing the card lifecycle.

86400 UPI App Experience The 86400 UPI app experience marks the company’s expansion into the consumer-facing digital payments layer. Developed by the 86400 team, the offering provides a technology platform for creating a more seamless UPI payments experience.

IBMB IBMB brings 86400’s capabilities into digital banking, with a focus on interoperability and connected banking experiences. The offering is designed around the way consumers increasingly move between banking and payment services, bringing net and mobile banking closer to the broader digital payments ecosystem.

Building for the Next Phase of Financial Services The expansion reflects 86400’s broader focus on developing technology for a financial-services ecosystem that is becoming increasingly digital, interconnected and technology-led.

As banks and fintechs look to introduce new products, modernise existing infrastructure and create more seamless customer experiences, the technology layer connecting these services is becoming increasingly important.

86400 is continuing to build across this technology stack, working with financial institutions and fintechs on the infrastructure and platforms required to develop and scale the next generation of financial products and experiences.

About 86400 86400, an initiative by Mobileware Technologies, has been at the forefront of India’s payments technology landscape since 2010. Built by minds from the banking and telecom domains, the company takes a solution-centric approach to developing streamlined, secure and compliant payment technology for India’s evolving digital economy.

86400 partners with banks, NBFCs and financial institutions across the country, offering an extensive suite of products including NPCI Switches, APIs and its flagship platform TransXT. Its solutions are designed to align with the compliance and security requirements of India’s payments ecosystem and support financial institutions as they build and scale digital financial services.

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