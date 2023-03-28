877 foreign companies ceased Indian operations between 2014 and 2021: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

As many as 877 foreign companies have ceased operations in India since 2014 until 2021, Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Programme Implementation, informed the Rajya Sabha today.

Answering a question by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Singh said, “Information about ‘ceasing of operations’ is not maintained by this Ministry. Foreign companies are required to register their ‘place of business’ in India as also ceasing of their ‘place of business’ in India with Registrar of Companies (RoC), Delhi under the provision of Section 380 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, as intimated by RoC, Delhi, 877 foreign companies have ceased their ‘place of business’ in India between 2014 to November 2021.”

To a specific query about whether major firms Ford and Harley Davidson have also ceased Indian operations, Singh said, "Ford and Harley Davidson have not closed their place of business in India."

The closure of operations of a foreign company is a business decision peculiar to each company which may be include factors such as cessation of operation of branch office, expiration of validity of permission/licence etc. granted by the Reserve Bank of India, not starting its operation due to change of business policy of the parent company, foreign company establishing a private limited company in India, closure of Parent Company, management’s decision, closure of liaison office or branch office in India on completion of a project of the parent Company.

The minister said quality control does not fall within the purview of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). However a user-friendly portal (MCA 21) has been created for easy and efficient filing of returns by Indian and foreign companies.

